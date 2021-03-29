Davis named to MSC Champions of Character Team

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State saw two of its best character individuals make the Mid-South Conference’s Champions of Character unit for the 2020-21 season, with senior forward Bailey Davis and senior wing Hagen Schaefer earning their way onto the lists with their effort on the floor and character off of it.

Thus, the West Portsmouth area swept the basketball Champions of Character awards.

Davis, a two-year letterwinner with Shawnee State’s men’s basketball program, had already contributed heavily to the Bears’ day-to-day operations as an energetic leader.

The 6-foot-5 senior has helped the program achieve a 54-13 record over the past two years, with the group earning two NAIA Tournament bids in that same time span.

Davis’ friendly personality has been evident on campus as well — being named the 2020 Homecoming King by his fellow peers.

He participated in Start With Hello Week last year and, academically, has a 3.1 GPA with over 120 hours of credit on his line as a plastics engineering major.

