Shawnee State Bears are National Champs (Episode 5, PDT Sports Podcast)

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University Bears men’s basketball team are NAIA National Champions for the first time in program history.

In Episode 5 of the PDT Sports Podcast released on March 26, 2021, PDT Sports Editor Jacob Smith interviews SSU players EJ Onu, James Jones, and Latavious Mitchell, coaches Lindal Yarbrough and DeLano Thomas, and athletic director Jeff Hamilton about their recent championship run, their experiences at SSU and what they’ll take away from the special season, and the highlights of the team’s trip to Kansas City.

The episode is available by searching “PDT Sports Podcast” on YouTube, or by visiting portsmouth-dailytimes.com/sports.

EJ Onu (5:09​-15:17​), James Jones (15:19​-19:56​), Latavious Mitchell (20:00​-25:38​), DeLano Thomas and Lindal Yarbrough (25:40​-1:03:55​), Jeff Hamilton (1:04:39​-1:16:57​)

