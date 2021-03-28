Posted on by

SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 27


Baseball

Northwest 8, Clay 2

Peebles 6, Northwest 1

Clay 12, Peebles 10

Hilliard Darby 6, Wheelersburg 3

West 6, South Point 3

Ironton 7, Valley 5

Fairland 7, Green 0

Ironton St. Joe 13, Western 2

Notre Dame 8, Coal Grove 1

South Webster 5, Southeastern 4

Symmes Valley 12, South Gallia 0

Symmes Valley 14, South Gallia 1

Oak Hill 7, Piketon 6

Piketon 17, Oak Hill 7

Softball

Portsmouth 12, Peebles 1

Portsmouth 15, Southern 0

Clay 23, Chillicothe 6

Clay 4, West 1

West 7, Chillicothe 4

Notre Dame 10, Chesapeake 0

Notre Dame 10, Fairland 0

South Webster 14, South Point 3

South Webster 11, South Point 3

Valley 6, Federal Hocking 5

Southeastern 14, Green 3

Southeastern 12, Green 2

