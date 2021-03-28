SPRING SCOREBOARD — March 27
Baseball
Northwest 8, Clay 2
Peebles 6, Northwest 1
Clay 12, Peebles 10
Hilliard Darby 6, Wheelersburg 3
West 6, South Point 3
Ironton 7, Valley 5
Fairland 7, Green 0
Ironton St. Joe 13, Western 2
Notre Dame 8, Coal Grove 1
South Webster 5, Southeastern 4
Symmes Valley 12, South Gallia 0
Symmes Valley 14, South Gallia 1
Oak Hill 7, Piketon 6
Piketon 17, Oak Hill 7
Softball
Portsmouth 12, Peebles 1
Portsmouth 15, Southern 0
Clay 23, Chillicothe 6
Clay 4, West 1
West 7, Chillicothe 4
Notre Dame 10, Chesapeake 0
Notre Dame 10, Fairland 0
South Webster 14, South Point 3
South Webster 11, South Point 3
Valley 6, Federal Hocking 5
Southeastern 14, Green 3
Southeastern 12, Green 2