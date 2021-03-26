Posted on by

ND junior high wins SOC I championships


The 2020-21 Notre Dame junior high boys 7th and 8th grade teams finished their seasons a combined 25-0 (7th grade 8-0; 8th grade 17-0). Congrats to the Titans and each member of their SOC I championship team: LANDON BARBARITS – AARYN BRADFORD – BRODY COLEMAN – EUGENE COLLINS – BRADY DAVIS KADEN HADSELL – ETHAN KINGREY – DAVIN LOGAN – BRYCE MCGRAW – MYLES PHILLIPS

Submitted photos

The 2020-21 Notre Dame junior high girls won the second annual SOC I junior high tournament, finishing the season with a combined 15-2 record (7th grade 3-0; 8th-grade 12-2). Congrats to the Lady Titans and each member of their SOC I championship team: STACI LANSKY – ALEZA SMITH – MADDIE ENTLER – KAILEE OGIER - LYNDSEY SCHAEFER – ALAYLA SOARD – ALIVIA TAYLOR – MAYCEE FORD – BREE HICKS – TAYLOR LASSWELL – KAYLYN DARDEN – MYLA MEAD – KAITLYN ENTLER


Submitted photos

The 2020-21 Notre Dame junior high girls won the second annual SOC I junior high tournament, finishing the season with a combined 15-2 record (7th grade 3-0; 8th-grade 12-2). Congrats to the Lady Titans and each member of their SOC I championship team: STACI LANSKY – ALEZA SMITH – MADDIE ENTLER – KAILEE OGIER – LYNDSEY SCHAEFER – ALAYLA SOARD – ALIVIA TAYLOR – MAYCEE FORD – BREE HICKS – TAYLOR LASSWELL – KAYLYN DARDEN – MYLA MEAD – KAITLYN ENTLER

