Snow named NAIA All-American for 3rd time

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State junior wing Brandie Snow, for the third time in her college career, was appropriately named an NAIA All-American on Thursday — earning First-Team All-American honors according to national officials.
Snow, who led the Bears to their 14th consecutive NAIA National Tournament appearance, posted a career year for Shawnee State — averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per contest to lead or finish second on the team in all four categories.
She eclipsed the 1,000-point mark against Rio Grande in the fifth game of the season, and now has 1,399 tallies for her career to date.
For the season, Snow — who has twice earned Honorable Mention NAIA All-American status — led the Bears in:
Points per game (17.2)
Total points (482)
Assists per game (3.6)
Assists (102)
Steals per game (2.8)
Steals (77)
Field goals made (171)
Field goals attempted (408)
Three-point field goals made (42)
Three-point field goals attempted (133)
Free throws made (98)
Free throws attempted (129)
Free-throw percentage (76 percent)
Snow was also named a first-team WBCA All-American earlier in the week.
