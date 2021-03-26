Snow named NAIA All-American for 3rd time

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State junior wing Brandie Snow, for the third time in her college career, was appropriately named an NAIA All-American on Thursday — earning First-Team All-American honors according to national officials.

Snow, who led the Bears to their 14th consecutive NAIA National Tournament appearance, posted a career year for Shawnee State — averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per contest to lead or finish second on the team in all four categories.

She eclipsed the 1,000-point mark against Rio Grande in the fifth game of the season, and now has 1,399 tallies for her career to date.

For the season, Snow — who has twice earned Honorable Mention NAIA All-American status — led the Bears in:

Points per game (17.2)

Total points (482)

Assists per game (3.6)

Assists (102)

Steals per game (2.8)

Steals (77)

Field goals made (171)

Field goals attempted (408)

Three-point field goals made (42)

Three-point field goals attempted (133)

Free throws made (98)

Free throws attempted (129)

Free-throw percentage (76 percent)

Snow was also named a first-team WBCA All-American earlier in the week.

