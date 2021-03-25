Bears fall at Akron in close 11-9 tilt

AKRON — The Shawnee State University baseball team continued its upward trajectory on Wednesday evening, as the Bears (13-11) took the Akron Zips (8-3) all the way down to the final out in a competitive nine-inning 11-9 setback at Skeeles Field in Akron.

In that competitive defeat, SSU pounded out eight hits to score its nine runs.

It marked the 10th time over the last 12 games that Shawnee State has scored at least six or more runs in a contest.

Coleman leads offensive production

with second homer of season

Throughout the early stages of his career, Damion Coleman has always showcased legitimate tools at the plate.

Now, he’s starting to put it all together.

The junior infielder from Warren was the catalyst in Shawnee State jumping out to an early 5-1 lead through two-and-a-half innings, as his three-run homer in the second proved to be the opening salvo.

Coleman ultimately went 1-for-2 with his three-run homer, while also being hit by a pitch and scoring a pair of runs.

With his three-run bagger, Coleman now has two home runs and 11 RBI on the year.

He became the sixth player to reach double-digit RBI for the season — an increase from last season when the Bears only had three.

Duran, McGuire, Rodriguez

keep lineup moving

In Wednesday’s affair, Shawnee State’s offensive production was aided greatly by the play of George Duran, Danny McGuire and Howie Rodriguez — who kept the Bears’ lineup moving throughout.

Overall, the trio went 5-for-14 from the plate with three walks, three RBI and three runs scored.

Rodriguez added in a stolen base as well.

Jacob Kline — the team’s three-hole hitter as per usual — went 1-for-4 with a walk and a run scored to allow the top four batters in the order to go a strong 6-of-18 (.333).

Next Up

Shawnee State will take on another NCAA Division I opponent over the weekend — when the Bears play at Indiana State.

