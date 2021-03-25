Hoover, Price sweep MSC Outdoor Track AOW

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Behind their three NAIA National ‘A’ Standard times over the course of last weekend at the Alan Connie Shamrock Invitational in Myrtle Beach, Shawnee State’s Hunter Hoover and Jessica Price were named as the men’s and women’s recipients for the Mid-South Conference’s Outdoor Track and Field Athletes of the Week.

Price — who ran a 10:07.26 to win the 3,000 meters — easily bested the NAIA ‘A’ Standard mark in the event while besting six full NCAA Division I runners, just a day after doing the same in the women’s 5,000-meter run.

Her 17:26.78 was nearly 10 full seconds faster than the necessary 17:36.50 needed for NAIA ‘A’ Standard Qualification.

As for Hoover, the distance running talent began his 2021 outdoor track and field season in style, following up a fifth-place finish in the NAIA National Championships in the 3,000-meter run with a NAIA National ‘A’ Standard time in the outdoor version of the event.

Hoover, who ran a 14:36.95 to finish nearly nine seconds above the 14:45 necessary for NAIA ‘A’ Standard Qualification, finished third in the 27-runner men’s 5,000.

He beat nine NCAA Division I runners in the race.

