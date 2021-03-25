Rhoads win 2nd MSC Attacker of Week award

PORTSMOUTH — Behind an outstanding week that saw Macie Rhoads post no less than a dozen kills in any of her five outings, while hitting at least .237 or better in each of her five matches, the junior from Circleville was named the Mid-South Conference’s Attacker of the Week for the second time in 2021 — according to MSC officials.

Rhoads, a 5-9 outside hitter, also eclipsed the 1,000-kill plateau in leading Shawnee State to its best week in conference play in over seven years.

That’s because the Bears went 4-1 on the week — with a straight-set win over Kentucky Christian, two 3-2 victories over Georgetown and Campbellsville, and a four-set win over Cumberland (Tenn.).

Rhoads — who hit .304, .323, .237, .367 and .447 respectively over her five matches — also recorded double-digit digs in four of her five matches, increasing her total double-double count to 36 for her career.

In that 4-1 week, Rhoads led the Bears to back-to-back come-from-behind 2-0 victories over Georgetown and Campbellsville — with 25 kills and 19 digs (G-Town) and 20 kills and 24 digs (Campbellsville).

Capping off the week in style, Rhoads — who entered Sunday with 997 career kills — posted a 24-kill, 14-dig gem against Cumberland (Tenn.) to become just the sixth player in Shawnee State volleyball history to reach 1,000 kills for her career, all while helping SSU rally from a first-set loss with three straight-set victories.

She capped her incredible week by posting four aces to just two service errors over the entire week.

For the season, Rhoads has exactly 250 kills on a .264 attack percentage, all while notching 260 digs to boot.

She has 1,021 kills and 918 digs for her career at Shawnee State — sitting just 84 dives away from 1,000.

