SSU’s Snow named WBCA All-American

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State junior wing Brandie Snow utilized her three Mid-South Conference Player of the Week awards and her NAIA National Player of the Week honor in early January to obtain WBCA All-American honors, as bestowed upon by the association on Monday afternoon.

Snow — who has 1,399 points, 614 rebounds, 292 assists and 241 steals through three seasons of play — led Shawnee State in 11 different statistical categories, helping lead SSU to its 14th consecutive national tournament appearance.

The junior finished the year averaging 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 2.8 steals per outing — as those marks were three of the 11 categories that Snow led the Bears in.

During the 2020-21 season, Snow scored her 1,000th career point in the Bears’ fifth game, which proved to have an extra meaning as her breaking the 1,000-point barrier came in the same game as Jeff Nickel’s 200th career victory — a 85-63 win over Rio Grande.

For her career, Snow is fifth in school history in career steals, 12th in school history in points, and 19th in career rebounds.

She joined Thomas More’s Zoie Barth as the only Mid-South Conference players on the 10-member first-team list.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.