Nickel resigns as SSU WBB head coach

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University women’s basketball head coach Jeff Nickel, the author to five Mid-South Conference Tournament championships and four Mid-South Conference regular-season championships in his eight years at the helm, resigned on Tuesday afternoon.

That’s because he has been hired as the new women’s basketball head coach at Georgetown (Ky.) College.

Nickel, who finished with a career record of 214-60 in his eight seasons at Shawnee State, not only maintained the success of his predecessor Robin Hagen-Smith, but built upon it, winning five Mid-South Conference Tournament championships in a six-season span — the first coach in conference history on the women’s side to do so — from the 2014-15 to 2019-20 campaigns.

The South Shore (Ky.) native went 175-40 during that outstanding six-season run, and made the Mid-South Conference Tournament Championship Game in every season to boot.

For his career at Shawnee State, Nickel’s record led to an outstanding 78.1 winning percentage — success that is unprecedented in most programs.

More on Nickel’s outstanding coaching career at Shawnee State will be coming in a future story.

