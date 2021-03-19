Valley’s Andronis signs to SSU

LUCASVILLE — “Whatever you do, do it well.”

This quote by the late Walt Disney has many applications in life, but really connects with Valley senior Andrew Andronis.

Andronis — the dynamic play maker on the gridiron and multi-use weapon on the diamond — signed to continue his education and baseball career at Shawnee State University, joined by parents Vicki and Mark.

“It’s exciting, I feel truly blessed to have the opportunity,” Andronis said. “It means a lot to me and family.”

Andronis became the second Indian in three seasons to sign with the Bears’ baseball program, doing so alongside senior teammate Breckon Williams as the two prepare for the last season in the purple, gold, and white.

“Me and Breckon and Tanner Cunningham (2019 grad) played together all throughout high school, I think it’s going to carry over really well at Shawnee,” Andronis said. “I think it’ll lead to great success for our team when we get there — we’re ready to play.”

During his freshman season, Andronis and his teammates helped guide Valley to a Division III district championship win over South Point at the VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe.

All student-athletes in Ohio were short-changed a 2020 spring season, meaning this year’s group of Indians is beyond-ready to take the field in hopes of book-ending their Indian career with deep-postseason runs.

“We can’t wait. Especially after last year, we’re excited and ready to play,” Andronis said. “We’re talented and young, and we also have some experienced guys that should be able to help us.”

Andronis’ speed is one of the first things that pops about his game, whether it be football or baseball.

The senior said that that, along with his other intangibles about the game, is one of the things the Shawnee State coaching staff saw in him that he’ll bring to the program once he joins the team.

“I think my speed will help me a lot, mainly in the outfield. It’ll help with how much I’lll need to travel and run,” he said.

After competing during his freshman football season as a wide receiver, Andronis assumed the Indians’ starting quarterback role prior to start of his final two seasons.

Unfortunately, a series of injuries limited the time he would see behind center, but he became the Indians football team’s biggest supporter while recovering and pushing toward a return in their 2020 run in the Division VI playoffs.

“Injuries really set me back for awhile. Multiple concussions, broken back, collarbone surgery. I’ve just always wanted to play sports at the next level, whatever opportunities I got I was going to take. Nothing was going to stop me from doing this,” Andronis said. “Going through all that really changed the way I look at life, anything you have can be taken away from you at any time. I just learned that you’ve got to battle through it and never give up.”

Andronis says he plans to major in Nursing upon enrolling at SSU this coming fall.

The senior Indian thanked his teammates, parents, and coaches for being there at the signing and helping him at every stage of his journey.

“It means everything. For them to stick around with me through everything, I’m truly grateful,” he said.

Valley senior Andrew Andronis (8) catches for the Indians during their Division III district championship win over South Point at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Andrew-Andronis-_-Glory-Days.jpg Valley senior Andrew Andronis (8) catches for the Indians during their Division III district championship win over South Point at VA Memorial Stadium in Chillicothe. Courtesy of Patrick Phillips, Glory Days Photography Valley senior Andrew Andronis (center seated) signed to continue his education and baseball career at Shawnee State University inside the Valley High School Gymnasium. Pictured (L-R): Vicki Andronis (seated), Nolan Crabtree, Andrew Andronis (seated), Darren Crabtree, Mark Andronis (seated). https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Andrew-Andronis-_-Valley-SSU.jpg Valley senior Andrew Andronis (center seated) signed to continue his education and baseball career at Shawnee State University inside the Valley High School Gymnasium. Pictured (L-R): Vicki Andronis (seated), Nolan Crabtree, Andrew Andronis (seated), Darren Crabtree, Mark Andronis (seated). Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

