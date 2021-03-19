Shipp, Carr named Trojans’ all-OVC picks

PORTSMOUTH — The Ohio Valley Conference, unlike some basketball leagues around southeastern Ohio, completed its entire conference schedule — as all eight teams indeed played all 14 games.

For 5-9 in the OVC in 2021 Portsmouth, two Trojans earned all-OVC boys honors —as the annual all-league list was officially released on Wednesday.

Miles Shipp, a six-foot one-inch senior, and Donovan Carr —a six-foot junior —were the two Trojans to capture all-OVC, as Shipp repeated to the first-team unit from a year ago.

This was Shipp’s second, and final, all-OVC accolade — as Carr, Portsmouth’s Honorable Mention choice, is a first-time OVC honoree.

Last season, Shipp joined then-senior standout Matthew Fraulini on the all-OVC first team — as Fraulini was a three-time first-team all-league selection.

The all-OVC squads are selected by the league’s coaches, as each of the eight teams — Fairland (13-1), South Point (12-2), Ironton (9-5), Gallia Academy (6-8), Coal Grove (6-8), Portsmouth (5-9), Chesapeake (4-10) and Rock Hill (1-13) — are allotted one Honorable Mention pick apiece.

Fairland, which captured the outright OVC championship for the sixth consecutive season, had three first-team picks — as South Point, Ironton, Gallia Academy and Coal Grove placed second thru fourth and thus amounted two first-teamers each.

The remaining three clubs, including Portsmouth, had one first-team choice.

The Trojans did play a role in deciding the OVC championship —as Portsmouth defeated visiting South Point on Dec. 22 in both teams’ season debuts.

The Pointers and Dragons did split their season series, but the Trojans’ triumph over South Point ultimately rewarded Fairland for the title.

While no Player of the Year is officially selected, a Coach of the Year is —and Fairland coach Nathan Speed repeated for that honor for the sixth season in a row.

Fairland’s trio of first-team selections was Jacob Polcyn, Aiden Porter and Clayton Thomas, as the Dragons’ lone loss in the OVC this season came at the hands of South Point (43-40).

Other first-team selections included Nakyan Turner and Austin Webb of South Point, Trent Hacker and Erickson Barnes of Ironton, Cooper Davis and Isaac Clary of Gallia Academy, and Tait Matney and Jarren Hicks of Coal Grove.

Shipp of Portsmouth, Levi Blankenship of Chesapeake, and Owen Hankins of Rock Hill rounded out the first-team list.

First-team repeaters from a year ago included Thomas, Porter, Polcyn, Webb, Blankenship and Shipp —while an Honorable Mention spot from last season featured the 6-7 Clary.

For Fairland, Thomas graduates as a three-time first-teamer, while Porter posted Honorable Mention honors two years back.

While Webb was four-time all-OVC first team, Blankenship of Chesapeake is now a three-time first-teamer.

All eight Honorable Mention selections are all-OVC first-timers —Jordan Williams of Fairland, Mason Kazee of South Point, Landen Wilson of Ironton, Brody Fellure of Gallia Academy, Perry Kingery of Coal Grove, Caleb Schneider of Chesapeake, Brayden Adams of Rock Hill and Carr of Portsmouth.

Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp was a two-time honoree on the all-Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball team, including as a first-time first-teamer this past season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_PHS-Miles-Shipp-all-OVC.jpg Portsmouth senior Miles Shipp was a two-time honoree on the all-Ohio Valley Conference boys basketball team, including as a first-time first-teamer this past season. Courtesy of Tim Gearhart

