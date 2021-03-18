SSU scores pair of wins over WV Tech

PORTSMOUTH — Behind solid pitching performances from Seth Pluta and Drew Lowe — along with timely hitting from Javier Santiago, Jacob Kline and Kyle Boggs among others — the Shawnee State baseball team enjoyed a fruitful day at Branch Rickey Park on Tuesday, as the Bears took two from the West Virginia Tech Golden Bears by winning by 13-12 and 8-5 counts.

Shawnee State, which improved to 11-9 on the year with the doubleheader sweep, spent Game 1 maximizing their opportunities at the dish— posting 13 runs on eight hits in building a 13-4 lead before hanging on for the 13-12 triumph.

The Bears then scored in the first, third, fifth and sixth innings in Game 2 — and got a well-thrown six-inning performance from Pluta in the 8-5 victory in the latter affair.

Pluta, Lowe give

Bears opportunity to win

Throughout their pitching performances on Tuesday, Pluta and Lowe showed off their veteran presences by doing what they needed in order to allow Shawnee State to come out with two successful results.

Pluta allowed just six hits in his six innings of work in Game 2, struck out three batters, forced six groundouts and got eight flyouts to set SSU up for the win.

Lowe proceeded that outing with a five-inning, three-strikeout performance — where the Sciotoville native forced six groundouts.

Kline’s slam opens up Game 1;

Duran, Gammon continue productive stretches

As the junior has done all season long, Kline supplied Shawnee State with yet another critical blast.

While Kline had to settle for a 1-for-4 outing, his grand slam in the third inning helped the Bears turn Game 1 on its heels — as Kline’s big fly was the main catalyst in a seven-run third frame.

Behind Kline, George Duran and Kyle Gammon continued to provide extra juice to the lineup in their leadoff and nine-hole spots, respectively.

The pair combined to go 3-for-7 with six RBI and three runs scored in Game 1, continuing aiding a Shawnee State offense that has scored five or more runs in eight out of its last nine games and six or more runs in seven of its last nine.

Santiago, Boggs come up

large in Game 2

While Duran and Gammon continued their hot hitting in Game 1, Santiago and Boggs did much the same in Game 2.

Both players notched a critical two-RBI double in the Game 2-win, with Santiago posting his extra-base knock in the first inning and Boggs adding his own extra-base hit in the third.

Boggs added in an RBI-single in the opening frame following Santiago’s two-run double, while Santiago added an RBI-single in the fifth — producing six of Shawnee State’s eight runs in the second affair by themselves.

The pair ultimately combined to go 5-for-6 with six RBI and two walks in the three-run victory.

Next Up

Shawnee State is scheduled to face Bethel (Tenn.) in the first contest of a three-game set on Friday afternoon.

The affair’s first pitch will be at 2 p.m.

