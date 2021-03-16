Bears drop rubber match to Blue Raiders

The Shawnee State baseball team overcame 20 Lindsey Wilson hits and scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning to tie a Mid-South Conference matchup at 10 runs aside, but fell to the Blue Raiders in the bottom of the ninth, 11-10, in Columbia, Ky. Friday evening.

Duran caps off strong week

Having put together one of the best weeks of his college career from the plate, George Duran capped off the effort by going 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored.

Duran, who stole two bases, used his singles in the first, fourth and eighth inning to not only supply needed baserunning, but cycle the lineup around. His single in the eighth drove in two of the three runs that were needed to tie the score at 10 apiece.

For the week, Duran went 10-of-21 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBI in all.

Rodriguez, Santiago, Sniadach produce

Along with Duran, Howie Rodriguez, Javier Santiago and Noah Sniadach continued to have productive outings.

Rodriguez, who posted a double in the third inning, reached base and scored on three separate occasions while Santiago notched an RBI double to center field to score Rodriguez in the fourth and walked on two separate plate appearances.

Sniadach, meanwhile, went 6-of-12 on the week with two doubles, two home runs, two RBI and three runs scored, scoring Rodriguez in the sixth on a RBI base knock while coming across home plate twice himself Friday evening.

UP NEXT

Shawnee State will play West Virginia Tech in a home contest on March 16.

