Opening Round statement

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — On Saturday, the Shawnee State University Bears found themselves in the true tournament basketball universe.

Competing in their first-ever NAIA National Tournament tilt, the Bears were the top-seeded squad in the Crestview Hills Bracket A, and were truly tested by some underdog Bears — the Golden Bears of West Virginia Tech.

However, and the Bears became the latest case in point inside Thomas More University’s Connor Convocation Center — you don’t need to make THAT many three-pointers in order to survive and advance.

That’s because while West Virginia Tech took a massive 30 three-point attempts and made good on half of those, the Bears only made one of their dozen tries — but Shawnee State still led for the game’s final 37 minutes and 22 seconds, and captured a 76-70 victory in the NAIA’s Opening Round to advance to this week’s Round of 16.

And, the whole goal of basketball in the mad month of March is simple: win and move on.

The Bears, in winning their 23rd consecutive contest, did just that — and raised their stellar season record to 27-2.

More importantly, in winning in its first-ever national tournament game, Shawnee State still plays on — and heads westward to Kansas City, Mo. for it’s “Sweet 16” bout against Bethel College on Thursday.

With Saturday’s six-point triumph, in which they trailed just 3-0 and 3-2 and led by as many as 12 twice in the second half, the Bears only added upon to their best season in school history.

This season has already produced the program’s first double-digit win streak, its first 25-win season, and its first regular-season AND conference tournament championships —and now the Bears are victors in the national tournament on their first try.

Shawnee State overcame an 11-day layoff which impacted its offense early on Saturday, but the Bears still managed to shoot 48-percent from the field on 31-of-64 —and dominated in rebounding by 20 total boards (43-23).

The Bears also operated on only one day of preparation for the Golden Bears, which defeated Rochester on Friday night in order to return to Thomas More —and take on Shawnee State.

Shawnee State coach DeLano Thomas talked about, more than anything actual basketball-wise with his Bears, “coming together in this moment”.

“Honestly, it really wasn’t about basketball with this group. Every day in our preparation for the last 11 days, it was all about us and trying to get these guys to understand this moment that we’re in and locking in on it,” said Thomas, in the postgame press conference. “Just how special they are and how grateful to be able to coach them right now.”

Thomas — the Mid South Conference Coach of the Year — admitted that he didn’t have his best coaching game, and that “I felt they (Bears) picked me up a lot today”.

“At the same time, West Virginia Tech did a very good job of playing the game they wanted to play. But once we were able to show some patience on defense, and started controlling the glass, it changed the game for us a little bit. Defense and rebounding has been our thing all season, and we stayed with that.”

One Bear which shouldered the load on Saturday was senior standout James Jones, who poured in a game-high 27 of the Bears’ 76 points —shooting 11-of-19 from the field and playing all but three minutes and 49 seconds.

The Golden Bears opened the scoring with a corner-pocket three-pointer only 50 seconds in, but two minutes and five seconds later, a Jones jumper put the Bears in blue in front for good.

That was his first of his 14 first-half points, as Jones also grabbed eight first-half rebounds —part of 10 for the entire game.

“I told James (Jones) great players make big plays in this moment, and I thought he made several of those in the first half and down the stretch today,” said Thomas.

Many of Jones’ shots were from 10-feet or beyond, as his mid-range jump shot — in part — spearheaded the Bears building five first-half seven-point leads (12-5, 18-11, 22-15, 24-17, 26-19) along with a pair of nine-point cushions (28-19 and 30-21).

Shawnee State shot 51-and-a-half percent in the opening half on 17-of-33 —and led 39-31 at intermission, before boosting its largest advantages to 12 (43-31 and 45-36) twice in second half’s first 4:03.

“My coaches and teammates believe in me and what I can bring to the table. It makes it easier for me to knock down those shots that I usually take,” said Jones.

Speaking of knocking down shots, while Kobe Johnson’s three-pointer was the Bears’ only such on Saturday, the Golden Bears kept themselves close by splashing 15 trifectas.

Andreas Jonsson and Tamon Scruggs sank five triples apiece en route to 21 points each, and Darrin Martin mustered four three-balls towards 14 points himself — as the Golden Bears battled back to within one point twice at 51-50 and 53-52.

That second second-half one-point deficit marked the half’s halfway point, but from there, four straight E.J. Onu dunks made for an 8-3 SSU run over the next 4:38 —as West Virginia Tech never got closer than three points at any particular point in the final 8:10.

Over the final 13 minutes, the Bears’ largest lead stood at 73-65 —with 20 seconds to play.

Shawnee State will now play again on Thursday at 4:45 p.m. in Kansas City — against aforementioned Bethel.

West Virginia Tech 31 39 — 70

Shawnee State 39 37 —76

WEST VIRGINIA TECH 70 (13-7)

Tamon Scruggs 7 2-2 21, Andreas Jonsson 6 4-4 21, Juvante’ Hayes 1 0-2 3, Keondre’ King 0 0-0 0, Darrin Martin 4 2-4 14, Andrew Work 1 3-5 5, Philip Mullins 0 0-0 0, Thomas Hailey 1 1-2 3, Ashton Parker 1 1-1 3; TOTALS 21 13-20 70; Three-point goals: 15 (Tamon Scruggs and Andreas Jonsson 5 apiece, Darrin Martin 4, Juvante’ Hayes 1)

SHAWNEE STATE 76 (27-2)

E.J. Onu 8 4-4 20, Kobie Johnson 1 0-0 3, Jakiel Wells 0 0-0 0, Donovan Carlisle 2 0-0 4, Latavious Mitchell 0 1-3 1, Isaac Abergut 2 0-0 4, James Jones 11 5-7 27, Amier Gilmore 2 3-6 7, Miles Thomas 5 0-0 10; TOTALS 31 13-20 76; Three-point goals: 1 (Kobie Johnson 1)

Shawnee State’s E.J. Onu (35) alters the shot of West Virginia Tech’s Darrin Martin (2) during Saturday’s NAIA Opening-Round Tournament game at Thomas More University. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_SSU-WV-Tech-Onu-1-1.jpg Shawnee State’s E.J. Onu (35) alters the shot of West Virginia Tech’s Darrin Martin (2) during Saturday’s NAIA Opening-Round Tournament game at Thomas More University. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Shawnee State’s Amier Gilbert (0) catches a pass as West Virginia Tech’s Andreas Jonsson (4) defends during Saturday’s NAIA Opening-Round Tournament game at Thomas More University. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_SSU-WV-Tech-Gilbert-1.jpg Shawnee State’s Amier Gilbert (0) catches a pass as West Virginia Tech’s Andreas Jonsson (4) defends during Saturday’s NAIA Opening-Round Tournament game at Thomas More University. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Shawnee State’s James Jones (2) drives the lane between West Virginia Tech defenders Philip Mullins (30) and Tamon Scruggs (24) during Saturday’s NAIA Opening-Round Tournament game at Thomas More University. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_SSU-WV-Tech-Jones-1-1.jpg Shawnee State’s James Jones (2) drives the lane between West Virginia Tech defenders Philip Mullins (30) and Tamon Scruggs (24) during Saturday’s NAIA Opening-Round Tournament game at Thomas More University. Paul Boggs | Daily Times The Shawnee State University men’s basketball team celebrates after winning its first-ever NAIA national tournament game on Saturday — a 76-70 Opening Round win over West Virginia Tech at Thomas More University’s Connor Convocation Center. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_SSU-men-celebrate-1.jpg The Shawnee State University men’s basketball team celebrates after winning its first-ever NAIA national tournament game on Saturday — a 76-70 Opening Round win over West Virginia Tech at Thomas More University’s Connor Convocation Center. Courtesy of Anna Trankina/SSU Office of Communications

SSU men win in 1st-ever national tourney tilt

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

