Roney posts career-high in SSU tourney win

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — No matter the sport, there’s no better way to start a tournament run than to be firing on all cylinders.

The women’s basketball teamat Shawnee State certainly put together an outstanding performance in the opening half, as the Bears went on a 32-9 run in the first half of play to leave no doubt as to which the better unit was Friday evening, with Carson Roney’s career-high 27 points and nine rebounds along with Brandie Snow’s 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists spearheading a 85-64 victory over West Virginia Tech in the first contest of the Indianapolis Bracket A portion of the NAIA Opening Round at Marian University in Indianapolis, Ind.

Shawnee State, who finished 30-of-58 from the field (51.7 percent), used its blistering 58.8 percent mark from the floor in the opening half to gap West Virginia Tech with relative ease in the affair. Down 5-2 with seven minutes to play in the opening quarter, SSU used its 32-9 run over the game’s following 12:01 to take control for good. Shawnee State led for 36:24 of the game’s 40 minutes in all.

SSU also posted an outstanding 19-of-20 clip from the free throw line (95 percent) for its best percentage from the charity stripe in any contest this season, outrebounded West Virginia Tech by a plus-15 margin (43-28) and held WV Tech to 23-of-63 shooting from the field as a whole.

Roney posts career-best outing

Looking nearly unstoppable at times in the low post, Carson Roney showcased an outstanding floor game in all facets en route to the best performance of her career at Shawnee State Friday evening.

The senior, who scored 14 of her 27 points in the opening half of play, added in nine rebounds and four steals while shooting an efficient 11-of-17 from the field, hitting on a variety of shots between putbacks off of the glass, pullups in the lane and drives to the rim. The 6-1 forward scored 12 of Shawnee State’s first 18 points in the second quarter to help the Bears claim a 45-23 halftime lead, all while adding six rebounds in the opening half to kickstart the dominating performance.

Snow posts excellent floor game

Along with Roney, Brandie Snow’s game proved to be outstanding as well. The junior wing notched 11 of her 20 points in the second half of competition while matching Roney stride-for-stride in the rebounding column (six at the end of the opening half, nine for the game) and leading SSU with five assists. She played a team-high 34-and-a-half minutes in the victory.

For her career, Snow now has 1,381 points and 606 rebounds on her line.

Zuchowski heads bench effort

Leading a diverse effort where 10 of the 11 players who saw game action scored in the contest, Natalie Zuchowski proved to be a tough matchup for the West Virginia Tech frontline.

In 24 minutes off of the bench, Zuchowski went a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and the charity stripe to finish with 12 points. The 6-3 junior from Ravenna, Ohio added in four rebounds and a team-high two blocks, helping SSU account for five of them in all. She scored eight of her 12 points in the opening half of competition.

For more information on SSU Bears Athletics, visit www.ssubears.com or visit the Twitter and Facebook pages at https://twitter.com/SSUBears and https://www.facebook.com/SSUBears. For more information on how to join the SSU Bear Club or for sponsorship of specific SSU players or events, visit https://givetossu.com/bear-club and https://givetossu.com/sponsorthebears.