Raudier caps off Senior Day with lone goal in 1-0 SSU WSOC win over Life

Throughout her two-year career at Shawnee State, Alex Raudier has been a critical piece in establishing the winning pace and culture that Natasha Ademakinwa desires.

On Sunday evening, it was Raudier’s play that led directly to a winning result for the Bears.

Just under two minutes into the game, Raudier’s punch in of a Haynna Addy corner kick allowed Shawnee State to claim yet another positive result as the Bears took home a 1-0 victory over Life (Ga.) in the second and final Mid-South Conference doubleheader matchup against the Running Eagles Sunday evening at Shawnee Turf in Portsmouth.

Despite being outshot by a 16-12 margin in shots and being edged, 9-8, in shots on goal, Shawnee State maintained its 1-0 lead thanks in large part to a career-high nine saves by Shelbi Ritchie, who garnered her third clean sheet of the season — and her second in a row — in the win. The freshman from Talcum, Ky. holds a respectable 70.1 percent save mark through 10 affairs, having stopped 47 of the 67 shots that she’s seen during the 2020-21 campaign.

Alex Raudier

Senior Alex Raudier is the daughter of Emmanuel and Joelle Raudier, and was escorted by Levi Roberts and Paige Alford. She has been the epitome of a team player throughout her time at Shawnee State, playing between the front and back and even taking on the role of goalkeeper earlier this season to help Shawnee State to a 7-4 overall record as of the conclusion of the Life contest.

Raudier, a native of L’Isle D’Espagnac, France, has scored three goals and collected an assist over the course of her time at Shawnee State. Her lone start inside the posts resulted in a victory for the Bears, with Raudier making four saves in a 3-2 victory over Asbury that gave the senior a win and allowed Raudier to take home Mid-South Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Academically, Raudier stood out throughout her time at Shawnee State, earning a 3.75 GPA while posting more than 140 hours of academic credit. She earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering in December.

“My favorite memory inside the soccer program was the first conference game this year against Thomas More, where after the win we all got together to celebrate it,” Raudier said. “It is a new year and we are doing everything that we can to make it good. Playing for the Shawnee State women’s soccer program has been great because we are a big family and are here for each other. Every game has been a fight as we have worked to put each other in the best places to succeed at all times. Our coaching staff has worked really hard to give us the best opportunity during the games. I’ll miss the time spent on the field with everyone and the connection I have with my teammates while playing. I’ll just miss everybody and being around them every day.”

UP NEXT

Following Raudier and Ritchie, Paige Alford led SSU in shots with three — all on frame — in the contest. Addy added in a shot on goal to go along with her early assist to Raudier while Hannah Sponsel, Eilidh Mchattie and Alba Closa Tarres each put a shot on frame in the win. Brenna Woodard, Madison Culp and Nikki van Wees each posted a shot, as well, in the 1-0 SSU triumph.

