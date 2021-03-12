West’s Wroten signs with Muskies

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth West senior Luke Wroten took full advantage of his senior football season.

That campaign was important for Wroten, who signed to continue his education and football career at Muskingum University — at a signing ceremony inside the PWHS gymnasium in late February.

After suffering a broken ankle during the Senators’ 2019 season opener versus KIPP Columbus, Wroten managed to return for his senior season — and performed well enough to earn looks and garner interest from those at the next level.

That process led to his signing to Muskingum, in which Wroten says he’s excited to showcase his abilities on the collegiate stage.

“It was really great to be able to play (in 2020). I broke my ankle after the first game of my junior season, so I didn’t really know what was going to happen. I’m really excited — I really want to show that I can perform at the next level.”

Although there was doubt and uncertainty as to what last fall’s football season would look like for area high schools, the 2020 Senators (6-4) and Wroten did complete a 10-game season — which included a 34-14 win over Chesapeake in the OHSAA football playoffs.

Wroten earned a spot on the Southern Ohio Conference Division II first team for his play during his senior season, was named to the Ohio Prep Sports Writers Association’s Division V all-Southeast District first team as an offensive lineman, and was a 2020 OPSWA all-Ohio honorable mention.

The six-foot two-inch and 200-pound senior Senator thanked his West coaches, particularly head coach Ben Johnson and offensive and defensive line coach Todd Gilliland, for their lessons not just on the gridiron — but also in life.

“I’ve loved it, every second of it,” Wroten said, of being a Senator. “Playing for Coach Johnson and Coach Gilliland’s taught me to be a better man — you can’t ask for more than that.”

The coaches at Muskingum — an NCAA Division III member of the Ohio Athletic Conference — have told Wroten their intentions are to utilize his talents primarily as a defensive lineman.

Upon attending Muskingum, Wroten says he plans to major in nursing — as the New Concord campus is noted for having one of the top nursing programs in the state of Ohio.

Wroten, joined by parents Brian and Amy and siblings Bo and Layla, said he’s appreciative of the road that led him to Muskingum — and those which were able to celebrate with him.

“It’s awesome to have them here to help celebrate. Them being here and being able to play, it’s all I’ve wanted and something I’ve been working towards for a long time.”

West senior Luke Wroten (69) looks to block for quarterback Mitchell Irwin (4) during the Senators’ 28-14 win over Valley in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game last season. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Luke-Wroten-_-shupert-pic-1.jpg West senior Luke Wroten (69) looks to block for quarterback Mitchell Irwin (4) during the Senators’ 28-14 win over Valley in a Southern Ohio Conference Division II football game last season. Courtesy of Joey Shupert Portsmouth West senior Luke Wroten (center seated) signed to continue his education and football career at Muskingum University. Pictured (L-R): Ben Johnson, Brian Wroten (seated), Bo Wroten, Luke Wroten (seated), Layla Wroten, Amy Wroten (seated), Dan Wroten. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Wroten-signing-_-PW-1.jpg Portsmouth West senior Luke Wroten (center seated) signed to continue his education and football career at Muskingum University. Pictured (L-R): Ben Johnson, Brian Wroten (seated), Bo Wroten, Luke Wroten (seated), Layla Wroten, Amy Wroten (seated), Dan Wroten. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

