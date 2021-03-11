Trinidad repeats to all-OVC girls team

PORTSMOUTH — It was a challenging season record-wise for the Portsmouth Lady Trojans, but two Trojans still secured all-Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball honors.

That’s because Portsmouth junior Nia Trinidad and freshman Emily Cheatham were named to the all-OVC squad, which has been officially announced —as Trinidad landed first-team accolades with Cheatham chalking up Honorable Mention.

For Trinidad, she is a repeat all-OVC selection — having earned Honorable Mention last season, as Hannah Hughes was a three-time all-league honoree.

As a team, unfortunately the Lady Trojans went winless in the OVC at 0-14 —after finishing last season in sixth-place at 3-11.

Cheatham, of course, claims her first of possibly four all-OVC awards.

The all-OVC clubs are selected by the league’s coaches, as each of the eight teams — Coal Grove (13-1), Fairland (13-1), Chesapeake (9-5), Gallia Academy (6-8), South Point (6-8), Ironton (6-8), Rock Hill (3-11) and Portsmouth (0-14) — are allotted one Honorable Mention pick apiece.

Coal Grove and Fairland, by finishing first in a two-way tie for the second time in three years, garnered three all-league first-team selections — while Chesapeake, Gallia Academy, South Point and Ironton amounted two apiece for finishing from second thru sixth.

The remaining two clubs, including Portsmouth, had one first-team choice.

Coal Grove gained the outright championship a season ago — making it three league titles for the Lady Hornets right in a row.

While no Player of the Year is officially selected, a Coach of the Year is —and Coal Grove coach Rick Roach repeated for that honor, along once again with Fairland’s Jon Buchanan.

Roach shared the award with Buchanan two years back, while winning it by himself last year.

Coal Grove’s trio of first-teamers was Addi Dillow, Kaleigh Murphy and Abbey Hicks — as Fairland’s first-team threesome featured Tomi Hinkle, Emma Marshall and Brea Allen.

Chesapeake’s two first-teamers were seniors Blake Anderson and Maddie Ward, while Gallia Academy’s were Maddy Petro and Chanee Cremeens, South Point’s Karmen Bruton and Sarah Roach, and Ironton sophomores Evan Williams and Kirsten Williams.

Hadyn Bailey, a sophomore from Rock Hill, was also named to the first-team unit.

Repeaters to the first-team from a year ago included Dillow, Murphy and Hicks from Coal Grove; Hinkle from Fairland, Anderson and Ward from Chesapeake, and Petro from Gallia Academy.

Of that group, Dillow (2019), Petro (2019) and Ward (2019) — all seniors — were named all-OVC first-team three times.

Anderson actually amounted Honorable Mention two years ago.

Like Trinidad, Marshall moved up from Honorable Mention last winter to first team this year.

This season’s eight Honorable Mention choices include Cheatham, Miaa Howard from Fairland, Elli Holmes of Coal Grove, Emily Duncan of Chesapeake, Asia Griffin of Gallia Academy, Sarah Mitchell of South Point, Isabel Morgan of Ironton and Aleigha Matney of Rock Hill.

Of those eight, Duncan and Holmes repeated to the Honorable Mention list.

Portsmouth’s Nia Trinidad repeated to the all-Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball team for the 2020-21 season, as she was named first team all-OVC this season after earning Honorable Mention last year. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_PHS-Peake-Trinidad.jpg Portsmouth’s Nia Trinidad repeated to the all-Ohio Valley Conference girls basketball team for the 2020-21 season, as she was named first team all-OVC this season after earning Honorable Mention last year. Daily Times | File Photo

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

