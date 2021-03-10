Shipley leads Norse indoor track to gold

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Lynsey Shipley, a 2018 Portsmouth High School graduate, has continued doing what she does best — now at the collegiate level.

Shipley — the three-time OHSAA Division III state track and field championships qualifier and state champion in the 400m dash during her junior season — is about to begin her junior Outdoor Track season at Northern Kentucky University.

NKU and its fellow league competitors recently completed their 2021 Indoor Track and Field season at the Horizon League Championships held in Fort Wayne, Indiana — a competition in which Shipley took home gold in three events.

The women’s team at NKU finished in fourth-place overall in the Indoor Championships with 67 points.

Each team for Youngstown State, both men’s and women’s, brought home the championship trophies with 218 and 186.16 points, respectively.

In the 200m race, Shipley outran her competitors and earned gold (1st place) with a time of 25.02 seconds, earning 10 points for the Norse women’s team in that individual race.

The day prior in the 400m dash, Shipley earned gold for the Norse with a time of 57.45 seconds — and yet another 10 points to their total.

The Norse finished the Indoor Championships with a gold medal in the 4x400m relay.

Shipley, Andrea Armstrong, Jailyn Ross and Megan Sullivan brought it home with a time of 3:55.37.

Shipley earned 2020 Horizon League Indoor All-Academic Honors during her sophomore season — the lone member of the NKU women’s team to do so — along with members of the men’s team Kyle Mastin and Tristan Tapia.

She did all this while maintaining a 3.62 GPA as a nursing major, earning her first HL all-academic nod.

Additional info about Shipley and NKU Track and Field can be found by visiting: https://nkunorse.com/sports/womens-track-and-field/roster/lynsey-shipley/4748

Shipley https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Lynsey-Shipley-_-mug.jpeg Shipley Northern Kentucky junior Lynsey Shipley (front) runs ahead of her teammates during the 2021 Horizon League Indoor Track & Field championships in early March. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Shipley_Sullivan_Armstrong_.jpg Northern Kentucky junior Lynsey Shipley (front) runs ahead of her teammates during the 2021 Horizon League Indoor Track & Field championships in early March. Courtesy of Justin Casterline