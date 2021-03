Basketball Scoreboard — March 9

Boys Division IV Regional Semifinals

New Boston 50, Grandview Heights 48

Berlin Hiland 57, Trimble 50

Columbus Grove 48, Carey 45

New Bremen 51, Antwerp 43 (OT)

Warren JFK 54, Lucas 48

Richmond Heights 78, Bristol 38

Botkins 75, Newark Catholic 50

Cedarville 67, New Madison Tri-Village 56

New Boston senior Kyle Sexton (13) goes for a layup at the rim during the Tigers’ 50-48 win over Grandview Heights in a Division IV regional semifinal at Southeastern HS.