The women’s and men’s soccer programs at Shawnee State couldn’t claim victory over the Cumberland (Tenn.) Phoenix Sunday afternoon in Lebanon, Tenn., falling by 1-0 and 2-0 counts in a Mid-South Conference doubleheader that was held at Lindsey Donnell Stadium-Kirk Field in Lebanon.

Women

In the women’s affair, Shawnee State struggled to get much going offensively, only getting a single shot from Paige Alford in the 1-0 loss.

Shelbi Ritchie helped keep the Bears in the MSC contest throughout as the freshman came up large for Natasha Ademakinwa’s group with a career-high seven saves while only giving up a 41st minute goal to Jennifer Segura in the contest. However, Cumberland (Tenn.)’s control of the ball proved to be too much, as the Phoenix posted 19 shots with eight on goal in the 1-0 SSU setback.

Men

In the final contest of Sunday’s men’s doubleheader, Cumberland (Tenn.) controlled play throughout the opening half, posting both of its goals in a 2-0 victory over Shawnee State’s men’s soccer squad via a 19th minute connection by Bakary Bagakoyo and a 44th minute strike from reserve player Brandon Gonzalez in the SSU setback.

During the second half of play, Shawnee State, who was outshot by a 7-0 margin in the opening half, took control by outshooting Cumberland (Tenn.) by a 10-4 margin, including a 6-1 count over the game’s final 15 minutes of play. However, Nicklas Rulle was there to stop all four of Shawnee State’s shots on goal in the final moments.

The Bears were led by Joao Toledo’s three shots and two on frame, while Thierry van den Bergh (two shots, one on goal), Thomas de Graauw (two shots) and Bobo Kikonda (one shot, one on goal) helped supply pressure for Shawnee State in the contest. Jack Sharman-Dodd and Victor Aguilera each hoisted up a shot apiece in the defeat.

UP NEXT

Shawnee State continues its southern swing Tuesday evening when the Bears play Martin Methodist in Pulaski, Tenn. Game times are set for 3 p.m. ET/2 p.m. CT and 5:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. CT at the East Campus Athletic Facility.

