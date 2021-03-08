Wright State’s Holden named first team all-Horizon League

DAYTON — Wright State sophomore Tanner Holden joined the Horizon League first team, alongside Player of the Year teammate Louden Love, after averaging a team-high 34 minutes per game and 15.8 points per game — second-most on the roster.

He has recorded 20 double-digit scoring games, including 17 games with 15 or more points, while shooting 52-percent from the floor with 239 shot attempts, the fifth-best mark in the league, and is a 79-percent free throw shooter, which is seventh in the league.

Holden — a former Wheelersburg High School standout and Division III Southeast District Player of the Year — is averaging 7.2 rebounds per game, the second-most on the Wright State roster and eighth in the league overall.

The first team honor is the first of his career, after he was an all-freshman honoree last season.

After clinching at least a share of the Horizon League regular-season championship for the third consecutive season, Wright State (18-5) will be the No. 2 seed for the 2021 Horizon League championship.

Under the current neutral-site championship format introduced in 2016, the No. 1 seed has not won a Horizon League tournament title.

The Horizon League semifinals were March 8 with the championship game on March 9, both from Indianapolis.

Player of the Year: Loudon Love , Wright State

Coach of the Year: Dennis Gates, Cleveland State

Freshman of the Year: Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Tre Gomillion, Cleveland State

Sixth Player of the Year: Matt Johnson, Detroit Mercy

All-League First Team (alphabetical by school)

Torrey Patton, Cleveland State

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Jalen Moore, Oakland

Tanner Holden , Wright State

Loudon Love , Wright State