SSU softball swept in DH against F-H

PORTSMOUTH — The softball team at Shawnee State put together a four-run opening inning in Game 1 and posted a well-rounded effort in Game 2 — with Kylie Ray leading the charge with two hits apiece in both games.

However, the Bears couldn’t claim victory in either affair — as SSU fell to Martin Methodist, 11-6 and 3-2, in both of its contests against the RedHawks on Saturday afternoon.

Ray posts career-best day at dish

Needing a big effort to jump-start the offense, Ray delivered with quality plate appearances in each of her at-bats on Saturday.

Ray posted two hits in both games — going 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored and 2-for-3 with a run scored, respectively, to lift the Bears offensively.

The Michigan native finished 4-for-7 overall with a double, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Bears.

Rice, Williamson, Campbell

give Bears late Game 2 spark

Having already received an RBI-groundout from Jewel Williamson earlier in the contest, the freshman outfielder from Huntington, W. Va. gave Shawnee State another spark late.

With Josie Campbell on first base and courtesy running for Laiken Rice — after Rice legged out an infield single to lead off the bottom half of the seventh frame — Williamson launched a ball to center field that dropped and rolled all the way to the warning track.

Campbell, using her speed and pure grit, recovered after falling down between third base and home plate to tough out the run scored for the Bears.

With none out — and Williamson on third — the Bears weren’t able to capitalize as a groundout back to the pitcher’s circle, a sharply-hit infield lineout and a second groundout forced Shawnee State to settle for the 3-2 defeat in Game 2.

Sifford continues solid pitching

After making a short appearance in Game 1 and retiring the only batter she faced, sophomore pitcher Madison Sifford gave Shawnee State a chance to win in Game 2 — as the Minford product overcame three SSU errors to allow just seven hits and one earned run and striking out four.

Shawnee State will face Ohio Christian University in a short doubleheader road bout — at Circleville on Wednesday, March 17 at 2 p.m.

