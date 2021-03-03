2020-21 District 14 Coaches Association all-District honors

Division I/II — First Team
Isaac Ward, Logan Elm senior
Trey Robertson, Waverly junior
Ryan Scott, Hillsboro senior
Isaac Little, Unioto senior
Hunter Price, Hillsboro junior
Division I/II — Second Team
Gabe Chalfin, Logan Elm senior
Bryson Badgley, McClain junior
Logan Rodgers, Miami Trace senior
Tanner Lemaster, Washington Courth House sophomore
Zeke Brown, Waverly senior
Maxwell Lee, Chillicothe sophomore
Division I/II — Honorable Mention
Joel Barnes, Chillicothe senior
Craig Fleek, Circleville junior
Brad Miller, Hillsboro senior
Jason Sailer, Logan Elm senior
Braden Wright, McClain junior
Andrew Guthrie, Miami Trace sophomore
Cameron DeBord, Unioto senior
Micai Claggett, Washington Court House senior
Mark Stulley, Waverly junior
Division I/II Co-Player of the Year
Isaac Ward, Logan Elm senior
Trey Robertson, Waverly junior
Division I/II Coach of the Year
Miles Burton, Hillsboro
Division I/II North/South All-Star Game
Isaac Ward, Logan Elm — representative
Isaac Little, Unioto — alternate
Division I/II Assistant Coach of the Year
Jeff Holbert, Logan Elm
Division III — First Team
Logan Bennett, Adena senior
Matthew Miller,Wheelersburg senior
Colton Vaughn, Eastern Brown senior
Preston Skyes, Adena senior
J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg senior
Chris Chandler, Piketon senior
Luke Garrett, Eastern Brown junior
Division III — Second Team
Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford senior
Jayden Hesler, North Adams senior
Trenton Zimmerman, Minford junior
Luke Blackburn, Westfall senior
Miles Shipp, Portsmouth senior
Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace sophomore
Jarrett Garrison, Adena senior
Division III — Third Team
Cameron Campbell, West Union junior
Brycen Carver, Northwest senior
Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown junior
Carter McCorkle, Wheelersburg senior
Connor Lintz, Northwest freshman
Division III — Honorable Mention
Nate Throckmorton, Adena senior
Ryan Boone, Eastern Brown senior
Caleb Smith, Huntington junior
Brady Chrisman, Lynchburg-Clay sophomore
Matthew Risner, Minford senior
Cade Meade, North Adams senior
Jay Jenkins, Northwest freshman
Brody Fuller, Piketon senior
Donovan Carr, Portsmouth junior
Luke Howard, Portsmouth West senior
Cameron Hall, Southeastern junior
Clayton Jones, West Union senior
Ashton Nunemaker, Westfall junior
Eli Swords, Wheelersburg junior
Ben Nichols, Zane Trace junior
Division III — Player of the Year
Logan Bennett, Adena senior
Division III — Coach of the Year
Steven Ater, Wheelersburg
Division III & IV North/South All-Star Game
Logan Bennett, Adena — representative
Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg — alternate
Division IV — First Team
Kyle Sexton, New Boston senior
Shaden Malone, Clay senior
Levi Sampson, Green sophomore
Oakley Burba, Peebles senior
Landon Barnett, Whiteoak sophomore
Divison IV — Second Team
Trae Zimmerman, South Webster junior
Tanner Voiers, New Boston senior
Johnathan Strickland, Notre Dame junior
Conner Priest, Fairfield senior
Kolten Miller, Western junior
Division IV — Third Team
Cordell Grubb, Paint Valley junior
Dawson Mills, Peebles senior
George Arnett, Valley sophomore
Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak junior
De’von Jones, New Boston senior
Isaiah Scott, Manchester junior
Division IV — Honorable Mention
Clay Cottle, Clay senior
Neil Leist, Eastern sophomore
Reese Teeters, Fairfield junior
Ethan Huffman, Green senior
Brayden Young, Manchester junior
Chase Clark, New Boston senior
Caleb Nichols, Notre Dame senior
Dax Estep, Paint Valley sophomore
Easton Wesley, Peebles senior
Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East sophomore
Cam Carpenter, South Webster junior
Bryce Stuart, Valley junior
Noah Whitt, Western junior
Luken Roades, Whiteoak sophomore
Division IV — Player of the Year
Kyle Sexton, New Boston senior
Division IV Co-Coach of the Year
Ryan Barnett, Whiteoak
Adam Cox, New Boston
