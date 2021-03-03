Posted on by

2020-21 District 14 Coaches Association all-District honors


Staff Report

Division I/II — First Team

Isaac Ward, Logan Elm senior

Trey Robertson, Waverly junior

Ryan Scott, Hillsboro senior

Isaac Little, Unioto senior

Hunter Price, Hillsboro junior

Division I/II — Second Team

Gabe Chalfin, Logan Elm senior

Bryson Badgley, McClain junior

Logan Rodgers, Miami Trace senior

Tanner Lemaster, Washington Courth House sophomore

Zeke Brown, Waverly senior

Maxwell Lee, Chillicothe sophomore

Division I/II — Honorable Mention

Joel Barnes, Chillicothe senior

Craig Fleek, Circleville junior

Brad Miller, Hillsboro senior

Jason Sailer, Logan Elm senior

Braden Wright, McClain junior

Andrew Guthrie, Miami Trace sophomore

Cameron DeBord, Unioto senior

Micai Claggett, Washington Court House senior

Mark Stulley, Waverly junior

Division I/II Co-Player of the Year

Isaac Ward, Logan Elm senior

Trey Robertson, Waverly junior

Division I/II Coach of the Year

Miles Burton, Hillsboro

Division I/II North/South All-Star Game

Isaac Ward, Logan Elm — representative

Isaac Little, Unioto — alternate

Division I/II Assistant Coach of the Year

Jeff Holbert, Logan Elm

Division III — First Team

Logan Bennett, Adena senior

Matthew Miller,Wheelersburg senior

Colton Vaughn, Eastern Brown senior

Preston Skyes, Adena senior

J.J. Truitt, Wheelersburg senior

Chris Chandler, Piketon senior

Luke Garrett, Eastern Brown junior

Division III — Second Team

Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis, Minford senior

Jayden Hesler, North Adams senior

Trenton Zimmerman, Minford junior

Luke Blackburn, Westfall senior

Miles Shipp, Portsmouth senior

Nalin Robinson, Zane Trace sophomore

Jarrett Garrison, Adena senior

Division III — Third Team

Cameron Campbell, West Union junior

Brycen Carver, Northwest senior

Trent Hundley, Eastern Brown junior

Carter McCorkle, Wheelersburg senior

Connor Lintz, Northwest freshman

Division III — Honorable Mention

Nate Throckmorton, Adena senior

Ryan Boone, Eastern Brown senior

Caleb Smith, Huntington junior

Brady Chrisman, Lynchburg-Clay sophomore

Matthew Risner, Minford senior

Cade Meade, North Adams senior

Jay Jenkins, Northwest freshman

Brody Fuller, Piketon senior

Donovan Carr, Portsmouth junior

Luke Howard, Portsmouth West senior

Cameron Hall, Southeastern junior

Clayton Jones, West Union senior

Ashton Nunemaker, Westfall junior

Eli Swords, Wheelersburg junior

Ben Nichols, Zane Trace junior

Division III — Player of the Year

Logan Bennett, Adena senior

Division III — Coach of the Year

Steven Ater, Wheelersburg

Division III & IV North/South All-Star Game

Logan Bennett, Adena — representative

Matthew Miller, Wheelersburg — alternate

Division IV — First Team

Kyle Sexton, New Boston senior

Shaden Malone, Clay senior

Levi Sampson, Green sophomore

Oakley Burba, Peebles senior

Landon Barnett, Whiteoak sophomore

Divison IV — Second Team

Trae Zimmerman, South Webster junior

Tanner Voiers, New Boston senior

Johnathan Strickland, Notre Dame junior

Conner Priest, Fairfield senior

Kolten Miller, Western junior

Division IV — Third Team

Cordell Grubb, Paint Valley junior

Dawson Mills, Peebles senior

George Arnett, Valley sophomore

Bradley Ashbaugh, Whiteoak junior

De’von Jones, New Boston senior

Isaiah Scott, Manchester junior

Division IV — Honorable Mention

Clay Cottle, Clay senior

Neil Leist, Eastern sophomore

Reese Teeters, Fairfield junior

Ethan Huffman, Green senior

Brayden Young, Manchester junior

Chase Clark, New Boston senior

Caleb Nichols, Notre Dame senior

Dax Estep, Paint Valley sophomore

Easton Wesley, Peebles senior

Landehn Pernell, Sciotoville East sophomore

Cam Carpenter, South Webster junior

Bryce Stuart, Valley junior

Noah Whitt, Western junior

Luken Roades, Whiteoak sophomore

Division IV — Player of the Year

Kyle Sexton, New Boston senior

Division IV Co-Coach of the Year

Ryan Barnett, Whiteoak

Adam Cox, New Boston

