Valley rolls to sectional crown

LUCASVILLE — At age 70, Norm Persin can do without the added stress.

With his Valley Indians playing for the first time on Saturday night in exactly two full weeks, unfortunately following their second coronavirus quarantine of the season, Persin said he was fretting feverishly about his young club’s performance.

“I was worried,” said Persin. “We hadn’t played and our practices have been God-awful. I would say this past week we had four of the worst practices I’ve ever witnessed in my life. No energy, no emotion, and going only 50-percent. So I definitely was worried coming into the game because we hadn’t played for so long. The kids couldn’t do anything anyhow because they were quarantined and then we had the bad weather.”

Truth be told, Persin’s fears lasted about an estimated eight minutes —as his fourth-seeded Indians amounted the opening eight points, locked down the visiting Waterford Wildcats for only a first-quarter field goal, and simply coasted to a 62-40 Division IV sectional championship triumph on ‘The Reservation’.

With the win, Valley raised its record to 11-9 and, more importantly, got back into the full swing of things with its first sectional championship in two years.

The legendary Persin — the state’s active coaching career wins leader and third all-time on the coaching career wins list — is in his 44th season as a head basketball coach, but in his first at Valley.

So his apprehension about his underclassmen-heavy Indians is understood, but by scoring 17 points in the opening, second and closing cantos on Saturday, Valley made sure the 13th-seeded Wildcats would not make the long trip to pull the upset.

Valley dominated the first frame 17-2, then doubled up the Wildcats 17-9 in the last.

Waterford won the second stanza by a single point (18-17), and the two teams tied 11-11 in the third, but the Indians amassed a pair of 20-point (24-4 and 26-6) first-half advantages — before withstanding a pair of second-half mini-Waterford runs.

The Wildcats sliced the deficits to 34-24 only a minute and 40 seconds into the third quarter, and to 45-34 only 43 seconds into the fourth following a Jacob Huffman old-fashioned three-point play, but the Indians answered with 11 two-point goals and 6-of-9 free throws over the final 16 minutes to win going away.

In fact, along with a 60-38 lead following Ty Perkins’ old-fashioned three-point play, the Indians’ largest margin was the 62-40 final score.

Afterwards, the youthful Indians celebrated by cutting down the nets, which is something Persin refrained from himself — but was happy for his players.

Those same players which, per Persin, didn’t play liked they had practiced the past week.

“It was a good overall win for our kids. This is something that they needed,” said the coach. “They are building and getting better every time. They are going to be a team of the future, we hope. So by winning a sectional now, that’s a good omen for us.”

Speaking of the future, the Indians return home —and return to the Division IV district tournament —as they face the 12th-seeded and Cinderella-minded Western Indians on Wednesday night.

In another Saturday sectional championship tilt, Western upset the fifth-seeded Whiteoak Wildcats — thus giving two teams triumphs with the mascot Indians over two squads with the nickname Wildcats.

Tipoff time between Western and Valley — in the semifinals — is set for 7 p.m.

A complete report on this sectional championship contest will appear online at www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com.

* * *

Waterford 2 18 11 9 — 40

Valley 17 17 11 17 —62

WATERFORD 40 (9-12)

Holden Dailey 2 0-2 4, Braden Miller 0 2-2 2, Grant McCutcheon 2 0-1 4, Luke Teters 5 0-0 13, Gabe Ponchak 0 0-0 0, Jarrett Armstrong 3 0-0 6, Jacob Huffman 5 1-3 11, Ruslan Strahler, Wade Smith 0 0-0 0, Will Glover 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 17 3-8 40; Three-point field goals: 3 (Luke Teters 3)

VALLEY 62 (11-9)

George Arnett 5 3-5 15, Jace Copley 3 2-2 9, Ty Perkins 7 3-5 17, Carter Nickel 3 0-0 7, Cody Metzler 0 0-0 0, Colt Buckle 1 2-4 4, Blake Wood 0 0-0 0, Tucker Merritt 0 0-0 0, Bryce Stuart 5 0-0 10; TOTALS 24 10-16 62; Three-point field goals: 4 (George Arnett 2, Jace Copley and Carter Nickel 1 apiece)

Valley’s Colt Buckle (12) cuts down the net following the Indians’ 62-40 Division IV sectional championship victory over visiting Waterford on Saturday night. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Colt-Buckle-nets-.jpg Valley’s Colt Buckle (12) cuts down the net following the Indians’ 62-40 Division IV sectional championship victory over visiting Waterford on Saturday night. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Valley’s Ty Perkins (3) goes up for a layup over Waterford defenders Jarrett Armstrong (23) and Holden Dailey (10) during Saturday night’s Division IV boys basketball sectional championship game at Valley High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Waterford-Valley-Ty-Perkins-.jpg Valley’s Ty Perkins (3) goes up for a layup over Waterford defenders Jarrett Armstrong (23) and Holden Dailey (10) during Saturday night’s Division IV boys basketball sectional championship game at Valley High School. Courtesy of Patrick Phillips The 2020-21 Valley Indians captured a Division IV boys basketball sectional championship on Friday night, defeating Waterford 62-40 at Valley High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Valley-sectional-champs-Team-Pic.jpg The 2020-21 Valley Indians captured a Division IV boys basketball sectional championship on Friday night, defeating Waterford 62-40 at Valley High School. Courtesy of Patrick Phillips

Indians face Western in district

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmedaimidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

VideoType: URL: Video Embed String: Video Caption: Video Credit: Video Position: (use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved