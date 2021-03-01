West side story

WEST PORTSMOUTH — The late great artist formally known as Prince partied like it was 1999.

For the West Senators, they were simply celebrating on Friday night like it was late, great 1998.

That’s because the Senators accomplished something that hasn’t been done on the West side since then —that being capturing a sectional championship in boys basketball.

But droughts do come to an end — and emphatically so did West’s with only its third sectional title in school history.

In a hotly-contested encounter throughout, the Senators stymied the visiting Fighting Tigers to only three late fourth-period points — and forced Ironton into a hefty 27 turnovers with their patented 1-3-1 half-court trap defense, as West won the Division III sectional title with a convincing 58-42 pull-away win.

With the victory, the Senators raised their excellent record to 18-4 and, more importantly, are sectional champions for the first time in 23 years —and for only the second time since 1985.

The 18 wins are the most since the 22 of that memorable ‘85 squad, as the Senators —much like Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa did that “Long Gone Summer” in Major League Baseball — spent 2021 chasing down history.

On Friday night, the program made history — all under the leadership of nine seniors and first-year head coach Caleb McClanahan.

The Senators celebrated by cutting down the nets, and broke out some dazzling white “Winators” t-shirts for the team photographs with their fans following.

McClanahan, holding high the net after he customarily cut the final strand, said simply it was all about his players wanting to do what it took to turn the program around —and “put up the number” (‘21) on the banner.

“I’ve never been more proud of a group of young men who, at the beginning of this season, set a goal for themselves. They said they wanted to be the change of this program and set the foundation for a winning program. Our ultimate goal all year was to put up the number. Now we’ve done that,” said McClanahan. “We’re not finished, and we want more starting with a tough game Tuesday night (at Wheelersburg in Division III district semifinals), but this is a great feeling. To see the sacrifice by these young men, especially in today’s age and everything is about ‘me’, for one ultimate goal, it doesn’t get any better than that. We are the ultimate ‘team’, and I’ve said that all season. Our kids are willing to sacrifice minutes and individual points they could be scoring for the ultimate goal of winning ballgames. They’ve bought in and they just want to win.”

Hence, the affectionate adopted nickname “Winators”.

But McClanahan has a very valid point about West’s teamwork —as the Senators’ depth runs about 10 or 11 deep, and they do not have a single solitary double-digit scoring average on their team.

On Friday night, 10 Senators played and eight scored — with Jesse Dixon dialing up a game-high 14 points on four total field goals and 5-of-9 free throws.

Luke Howard had a dozen to follow, tallying two twos, two three-point goals and 2-of-5 foul shots.

Howard’s pair and Dixon’s lone consisted of West’s three made threes, as Noah Coleman netted nine points on four baskets and 1-0f-4 freebies —while Rodney Moore made two buckets and 3-of-4 free throws for seven points.

Luke Bradford bagged three third-frame field goals, Ryan Sissel and Andrew Jones chipped in four points apiece, and Marion Phillips posted the very first points of the game.

The Senators shot an even 50-percent from inside the arc at 18-of-36 and 42-percent (21-of-50) overall, and amassed 13 assists with 23 rebounds (Bradford seven, Sissel and Moore five apiece), but their defense ruled the roost — especially in the final stanza.

West, the seventh-seeded Southeast District Division III club, will now play in the district semifinals on Tuesday night — and at second-seeded and 20-1 Wheelersburg.

Tip time is set for 7 p.m.

A complete report on this sectional championship contest will appear online later at www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com.

* * *

Ironton 10 14 15 3 — 42

West 14 11 18 15 — 58

IRONTON 42 (9-6)

Landen Wilson 0 0-0 0, Trent Hacker 7 0-3 14, Aaron Masters 3 0-0 7, Caleb Hopper 1 2-6 4, Blake Porter 0 0-0 0, Erickson Barnes 3 0-0 8, Will York 3 0-0 6, Tayden Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Jaxon Vance 0 1-2 1; TOTALS 18 3-11 42; Three-point field goals: 3 (Erickson Barnes 2, Aaron Masters 1)

WEST 58 (18-4)

Ryan Sissel 1 2-2 4, Luke Howard 4 2-5 12, Tanner Cantrell 0 0-0 0, Jesse Dixon 4 5-9 14, Marion Phillips 1 0-0 2, Steven Sadler 0 0-0 0, Noah Coleman 4 1-4 9, Luke Bradford 3 0-0 6, Andrew Jones 2 0-0 4, Rodney Moore 2 3-4 7; TOTALS 21 13-24 58; Three-point field goals: 3 (Luke Howard 2, Jesse Dixon 1 apiece)

West senior Luke Howard (3) goes in for an uncontested layup during the Senators’ sectional championship game on Friday night against Ironton. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Ironton-West-Luke-Howard.jpg West senior Luke Howard (3) goes in for an uncontested layup during the Senators’ sectional championship game on Friday night against Ironton. Courtesy of Joey Shupert West’s Noah Coleman (15) goes up for a basket between four Ironton defenders, including Aaron Masters (12), Trent Hacker (10) and Will York (23) during Friday night’s Division III boys basketball sectional championship game at West High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Ironton-West-Noah-Coleman-.jpeg West’s Noah Coleman (15) goes up for a basket between four Ironton defenders, including Aaron Masters (12), Trent Hacker (10) and Will York (23) during Friday night’s Division III boys basketball sectional championship game at West High School. Courtesy of Joey Shupert West first-year head coach Caleb McClanahan holds up the net following Friday night’s Division III sectional championship victory by the Senators over visiting Ironton. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_McClanahan-cuts-nets-.jpeg West first-year head coach Caleb McClanahan holds up the net following Friday night’s Division III sectional championship victory by the Senators over visiting Ironton. Courtesy of Joey Shupert The West Senators captured a 2020-21 Division III boys basketball sectional championship on Friday night, the program’s first since 1998 and only the third in school history, by defeating visiting Ironton by a score of 58-42. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_West-Sectional-champs-Team-Pic-.jpeg The West Senators captured a 2020-21 Division III boys basketball sectional championship on Friday night, the program’s first since 1998 and only the third in school history, by defeating visiting Ironton by a score of 58-42. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

Senators win first sectional crown since ‘98

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

