Dragons down Trojans in sectional final

PROCTORVILLE — Unfortunately for the 16th-seeded Portsmouth Trojans, the third time was not the charm on Friday night.

That’s because, in Portsmouth’s third and final season meeting against the top-seeded Fairland Dragons in the Division III sectional championship, the host Dragons dialed up for a dozen three-point goals —en route to rolling the Trojans 85-47.

The loss ends Portsmouth’s season at 8-12.

Fairland, the outright Ohio Valley Conference champion and for the third time this campaign, defeated Portsmouth by double figures — and did so in relatively easy fashion.

In the two teams’ first meeting back on Dec. 23, which was Portsmouth’s second game of the season in fact, the Dragons also erupted for 30 first-period points.

They turned another 30-trick on Friday night against the Trojans’ zone defense —as Clayton Thomas splashed five of his seven three-pointers in the opening salvo.

Fairland flew out to a 30-12 advantage at the first stop, then tacked on 22 more points in the second quarter — compared to 13 for Portsmouth to comfortably lead 52-25 at halftime.

The Dragons then doubled up Portsmouth 17-9 in the third quarter.

Fairland fired up 24 three-point attempts and made half, as Thomas’ seven on a dozen tries was indeed the storyline.

He poured in 27 points to pace the winners, adding in three two-point goals along the way.

Aiden Porter popped in 19 points on eight two-pointers and a three, as Jacob Polcyn added 11 — on three twos, one trey and 2-of-2 free throws.

Nate Thacker knocked in two triples for the Dragons, which also got one fourth-quarter three from Zander Schmidt.

He and Jordan Williams both scored five, as Williams tossed in a first-quarter and old-fashioned three-point play.

For the Trojans, nine players scored — but only DeAndre Berry bucketed double figures with a dozen points on two trifectas and three deuces.

Drew Roe registered two threes towards eight points, as Dariyonne Bryant and Donovan Carr each scored three baskets for six.

Amare Johnson finished with five points, as he, Tyler Duncan and Levaugh Cobb made one three-pointer apiece.

Devin Lattimore and Miles Shipp scored one bucket apiece, as Shipp attempted Portsmouth’s only two foul shots.

The game marked the final for three Trojan seniors —Shipp, Michael Duncan and Chris Duff.

