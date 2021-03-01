Falcons fall to North Adams in sectional final

SEAMAN — The North Adams Green Devils bookended the Minford Falcons’ February run.

A 59-57 double-overtime win over the Green Devils back on Feb. 6 helped prompt Minford’s six-game winning streak prior to Friday night — when the Green Devils got their revenge in a 64-47 win over the Falcons in a Division III sectional title tilt.

After holding a 21-16 halftime lead over Minford (14-9), North Adams went on to outscore the Falcons 43-31 in the second half — all while limiting their guests to 13-of-42 shooting from the field.

“The main difference was our offensive execution and simply just not making shots. Since our win vs North Adams, we went on a six-game winning streak and have shot the bell extremely well. At North Adams, we had some good looks early and even missed four layups in the first quarter,” Minford coach Josh Shoemaker said, after the game. “After that first quarter, our guys never settled down and pushed a little too much, never getting into a good rhythm. So much of our offense is predicated on good spacing, ball movement and making shots in rhythm. We lacked in all three areas.”

The No. 9-seed Falcons of course had to travel to Seaman to face the host No. 8-seed Green Devils — as higher-seeded teams are hosting tournament games through the district semifinals.

Playing on the road as opposed to a neutral site had an impact, Shoemaker believes, but also gave the hosts credit for a good game defensively.

“North Adams played a great game and deserves credit for good defense and contesting our shots,” Shoemaker said. “We also missed point-blank layups as well as had some bad turnovers that directly led to layups for North Adams. Playing on the road in the tournament is definitely a huge advantage versus playing at a neutral site and we didn’t play well on their court.”

Trenton Zimmerman led all Falcons with a team-high 18 points, and added three blocks on the defensive end.

Senior Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis added 15 points and sank three of the Falcons’ four made threes.

Zimmerman made the other.

Vogelsong-Lewis was the leading scorer of Minford’s four-man senior class — which also includes Skyler Knore, Matthew Risner and Drew Skaggs.

“I can’t say enough good things about our four seniors and what they mean to our program,” Shoemaker said. “They are each great leaders that have made our coaches’ jobs fun and easier. Their parents have been extremely supportive of our program and made sure that their boys were always respectful and put in the effort and time for us to compete. Each of them will continue to be successful in their chosen path. We will never be able to replace them.”

Minford does return its leading scorer in Zimmerman, as well as other pieces which earned minutes as part of the Falcons’ rotation this season.

“Zimmerman was one of the leading scorers in the area, and Adam Crank will be expected to take on a bigger role after playing varsity as a freshman and sophomore. Our JV team went 13-7 and has some players with great height and length. We also have an incoming freshman class that is very talented and went undefeated in both years of junior high. However, we preached in the locker room that talent is only good if you work and develop that talent. Our offseason will decide how successful we will be next year. I’d like to thank our parents, administration and community for always supporting us and making Minford a great place to coach.”

* * *

Minford 6 10 12 19 — 47

North Adams 8 13 19 24 — 64

MINFORD 47 (14-9)

Trenton Zimmerman 5 7-9 18, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis 6 0-0 15, Skyler Knore 1 1-2 3, Matthew Risner 1 5-6 7, Drew Skaggs 0 2-4 2, Devan Parker 0 0-0 0, Levi Coriell 0 0-0 0, Adam Crank 0 2-2 2, Nathaniel Knight 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 13 17-23 47; Three-point field goals: 4 (Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis 3, Trenton Zimmerman 1)

NORTH ADAMS 84

Jayden Hesler 7 4-4 21, Seth Vogel 0 2-2 2, Bronsyn Copas 1 4-4 6, Lane Wagner 0 0-0 0, Carter Crawford 0 0-0 0, Andrew Brand 5 0-0 11, Caleb Rothwell 1 0-1 3, Avery Anderson 2 0-0 4, Seth Meade 0 0-0 0, Wyatt Roades 0 0-0 0, Hunter Hoop 0 0-0 0, Cade Meade 7 1-2 17, Fulton Kennedy 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 23 11-13 64; Three-point field goals: 7 (Jayden Hesler 3, Cade Meade 2, Andrew Brand and Caleb Rothwell 1 apiece)

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/03/web1_Minford-logo.jpg

Staff Report

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

© 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved