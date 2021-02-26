SSU’s Hoover qualifies for NAIA Indoor T&F National Championship

Shawnee State senior indoor track and field athlete Hunter Hoover will make his first career national championship appearance while representing the Porstsmouth-based university.

The Waverly, Ohio native will compete in the 3,000 meter run when the NAIA holds its preliminary and championship races in the event Thursday, March 4 and Saturday, March 6 in Yankton, S.D.

Hoover, who ran his personal best time of 8:24.22 in the 3,000 at the Youngstown State Mid-Major Invitational on Jan. 29, has a real chance to compete for national championship hardware in the event as his personal best mark is the third-best overall time of those participating in the 3,000 meter run.

Only Indiana Wesleyan’s Landon Miller and Oklahoma City’s Shimales Abebe hold faster times in the event.

Along with his national appearance in the 3,000, Hoover also set NAIA ‘A’ Standard times in the one mile (4:15.29) and the 5,000 meter run (14:53.27), while posting what would’ve been the sixth-best seeded time in the one mile had the Pike County native attempted to compete in both events. With a higher-seeded time in the 3,000 meter run and the two events occurring just three hours apart, Hoover was designated to run in the former event to give the senior the best opportunity to compete for a national title.

The 3,000 meter prelims are scheduled to begin Thursday, March 4 at 3:45 p.m. with the finals set to occur at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6. Links to live scoring and a live feed will be included as they are made available by the NAIA.

