SSU women receiving votes in NAIA poll

The women’s basketball program at Shawnee State notched 97 points in the final version of the NAIA Women’s Basketball Coaches Poll, leading the receiving votes section with their point tally according to a release put out by national officials Wednesday morning.

Shawnee State, who enters the Mid-South Conference Quarterfinals with a 17-7 overall record, won their 850th game in program history on Senior Night Monday evening with a 79-74 win against Life (Ga.), sending off Hagen Schaefer and Carson Roney in the proper fashion with a victory in their final home contest at Waller Gymnasium.

The Bears, who are the winningest four-year women’s basketball program in Ohio with an 850-218 overall mark, continue to put Roney, along with Brandie Snow and Anyia Pride, in double-figures.

The trio have played and started in all 24 contests, with Snow leading the Bears in points (17.8), assists (3.6) and steals (three) per game in addition to total points, total assists, total steals, field goals made, three-point field goals made, free throws made and free throw percentage.

Roney (12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds) and Pride (11.8 points, 7.3 rebounds) lead a group that also includes Schaefer, Kam Elzy, Evelyn Oktavec, Abbie Kallner, Marnae Holland, Bethany Mackin, Erika Hendrixson and Natalie Zuchowski.

