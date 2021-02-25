Mohawks fall to Zane Trace in sectional

CHILLICOTHE — For the young Northwest Mohawks, scoring this season either came in bunches, but more times than often not, unfortunately occurred in lulls.

Unfortunately for the visiting and 18th-seeded Mohawks on Monday night, in their Division III sectional semifinal at 15th-seeded Zane Trace, those lulls were one too many —as they fell behind early and couldn’t quite complete the comeback, and eventually fell to the Pioneers by a count of 58-47.

With the loss, Northwest —which made great improvements under first-year returned head coach Rick Scarberry —ends its season at 7-15.

On Monday, the Mohawks’ offensive roller-coaster was quite evident, as they scored the opening six points in a matter of three minutes —and closed a 10-point gap only 38 seconds into the second half all the way down to 46-43 with five-and-a-half minutes remaining.

But, once again, Northwest hit a wall —not scoring for four more minutes, as sophomore Tanner Bolin book-ended a pair of three-point goals between six consecutive Pioneer points.

By then, Zane Trace took its lead back to nine at 52-43, then Nalin Robinson recorded 4-of-4 free throws in the final 1:03 for the hosts — as a Robinson basket with 10 seconds left iced it at 58-47, providing the Pioneers also with their largest lead of the night.

With that, Zane Trace —a member of the Chillicothe-area Scioto Valley Conference and a Division III regional semifinalist from a year ago — raised its record to 8-10, and advanced to face second-seeded Wheelersburg on Friday night for the Division III sectional championship.

Scarberry said scoring, or lack thereof, hampered his Mohawks against the Pioneers —as it has often done in defeats this season.

Monday’s tournament tilt was Northwest’s first affair following their 68-33 rout of South Webster — in which the Red and Blue poured in a season-high.

In addition, Zane Trace enjoyed a parade to the free-throw line with 25 attempts, and made the same amount (17) that the Mohawks even attempted.

“It was a game of runs. We would score six or seven in a row, then they score the next 10. It was a physical game, and it wasn’t to our liking when we’re guarding guys 6-4 or 6-5 with 5-8 or 5-9 guards. I thought our kids’ effort was fabulous, but it’s been like that all year. We’ve been playing hard, but we just struggle to score sometimes and we have those lulls where we make mental mistakes,” said Scarberry. “And we had a few those tonight with a few bad shots and not boxing out. It was a tough task in there for us.”

The Mohawks shot a decent 37-percent on 16-of-43, although they only made 5-of-18 from the three-point arc —and committed 14 turnovers.

After Bolin banged home his third three to get Northwest within 46-43, the next few possessions were critical — and not one of them went the Mohawks’ way.

With big man Brycen Carver called for his fourth foul, Robinson recorded his first two made freebies for the fourth quarter —part of a perfect 6-of-6 in the canto and 7-of-8 for the entire game.

Then the freshman sharpshooter Bolin, who bagged four threes en route to a game-high 14 points, was whistled for an offensive foul —exactly two minutes after his three-pointer got the Mohawks to within three (46-43).

Trey Miller then made a Pioneer putback bucket 47 seconds later for a 50-43 advantage, followed by a pair of Ben Nichols foul shots for Zane Trace — as Bolin and fellow freshman Connor Lintz were unable to land important three-point attempts.

Besides Bolin’s 14, as he shot 5-of-16 from the field including 4-of-13 from range range, Lintz and another freshman — Jay Jenkins — both tallied a dozen.

Lintz made four field goals including a third-period three-pointer and 3-of-6 charity tosses, while Jenkins made three buckets and converted 6-of-8 foul shots.

Lintz led the Mohawks in rebounding with seven, as Carver with five points and five boards and Brayden Campbell with four points and four rebounds rounded out the Northwest scoring.

A complete report on this contest will appear online later at www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com.

* * *

Northwest 8 11 13 13 — 47

Zane Trace 11 15 14 18— 58

NORTHWEST 47 (7-15)

Connor Lintz 4 3-6 12, Landen Smith 0 0-0 0, Jay Jenkins 3 6-8 12, Brayden Campbell 2 0-0 4, Tanner Bolin 5 0-0 14, Brycen Carver 2 1-2 5, Austin Newman 0 0-1 0, Caleb Scoggins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 16 10-17 47; Three-point field goals: 5 (Tanner Bolin 4, Connor Lintz 1)

ZANE TRACE 58 (8-10)

Brayden Jarrell 0 0-0 0, Austen Ison 0 1-2 1, Ethan Nelson 0 0-0 0, Trey Edler 3 1-2 7, Ben Nichols 3 3-4 10, Nalin Robinson 3 7-8 13, Trey Miller 4 0-2 9, Xzander Ream 1 0-0 3, Kanin Johnson 0 0-0 0, Carter Hill 3 4-5 10, Kyle Stonerock 2 1-2 5; TOTALS 19 17-25 58; Three-point field goals: 3 (Ben Nichols, Trey Miller and Xzander Ream 1 apiece)

Northwest’s Jay Jenkins (10) drives on a fast break as Zane Trace’s Nalin Robinson (15) defends during Monday night’s Division III boys basketball sectional semifinal game at Zane Trace High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_NW-at-ZT-Jenkins.jpg Northwest’s Jay Jenkins (10) drives on a fast break as Zane Trace’s Nalin Robinson (15) defends during Monday night’s Division III boys basketball sectional semifinal game at Zane Trace High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest’s Connor Lintz (1) races past Zane Trace defenders Ben Nichols (14) and Trey Miller (21) during Monday night’s Division III boys basketball sectional semifinal game at Zane Trace High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_NW-ZT-Lintz.jpg Northwest’s Connor Lintz (1) races past Zane Trace defenders Ben Nichols (14) and Trey Miller (21) during Monday night’s Division III boys basketball sectional semifinal game at Zane Trace High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times Northwest senior Brycen Carver (14) looks to pass the ball as Zane Trace’s Kyle Stonerock defends during Monday night’s Division III boys basketball sectional semifinal game at Zane Trace High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_NW-at-ZT-Carver.jpg Northwest senior Brycen Carver (14) looks to pass the ball as Zane Trace’s Kyle Stonerock defends during Monday night’s Division III boys basketball sectional semifinal game at Zane Trace High School. Paul Boggs | Daily Times

By Paul Boggs pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Reach Paul Boggs at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1926, by email at pboggs@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @BoggsSports © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved