BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 24


Girls Division III — District Semifinals

Wheelersburg 47, New Lexington 42

Coal Grove 54, Fairland 47

North Adams 58, Adena 38

Eastern Brown 62, Alexander 34

Boys Division IV — Sectional Semifinals

Green 61, Southern 56

South Gallia 73, East 33

Paint Valley 50, Clay 45

Leesburg Fairfield 63, Miller 36

Symmes Valley 68, Eastern 54

Waterford 74, Manchester 54

Western 60, Eastern Meigs 34

Girls Basketball — Regular Season

Northwest 57, Waverly 47

Whiteoak 57, New Boston 56

Portsmouth at Ironton

