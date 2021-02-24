BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 24
Girls Division III — District Semifinals
Wheelersburg 47, New Lexington 42
Coal Grove 54, Fairland 47
North Adams 58, Adena 38
Eastern Brown 62, Alexander 34
Boys Division IV — Sectional Semifinals
Green 61, Southern 56
South Gallia 73, East 33
Paint Valley 50, Clay 45
Leesburg Fairfield 63, Miller 36
Symmes Valley 68, Eastern 54
Waterford 74, Manchester 54
Western 60, Eastern Meigs 34
Girls Basketball — Regular Season
Northwest 57, Waverly 47
Whiteoak 57, New Boston 56
Portsmouth at Ironton