Senators continue pace in postseason

WEST PORTSMOUTH — Holding visiting Oak Hill to just 14 second half points, the Portsmouth West Senators earned their first postseason win since the 2018 season.

That’s just one achievement-drought the No. 7-seed Senators are looking to end this postseason as their 68-41 win over the No. 26-seed Oaks puts them into Friday’s Division III Sectional Championship versus No. 10-seed Ironton.

Senior Marion Phillips led the charge for West against Oak Hill with a team-high 13 points, including two of the Senators’ seven-made threes.

Senior Luke Howard cashed in a team-best three-made threes as part of his 11-point performance, joining Phillips and fellow senior Rodney Moore as those who reached double-figures in the win.

Moore scored four two-point field goals and went a perfect four-of-four at the free throw line while West as a team shot 13-of-19 on foul shot attempts.

Each of West’s 15 players who dressed saw the court — 11 of which contributed to the Senator scoring column.

Oak Hill was led by Garred Stiltner’s team-high 12 points on five-made field goals.

The win also completes a three-for-three sweep of Oak Hill for West, meaning each of their four losses have come from teams in the top-four of the SOC II race.

On Friday, the Senators will host Ironton as they’ll attempt to end the program’s 23-year drought without a sectional championship.

They’ll get to do so on their home court at “The Rock” in West Portsmouth — an advantage that should play in their favor.

Tip-off from West Portsmouth is set for 7:00 p.m.

***

BOX SCORE

Oak Hill 14 13 2 12 — 41

Portsmouth West 19 13 16 20 — 68

Oak Hill 41

Connor Clark 0 0-0 0, Brock Harden 0 2-5 2, Landon Hines 0 0-0 0, Naathan Hall 0 0-0 0, Aidan Hall 1 0-0 2, Kameron Maple 1 0-0 2, Johnnie Mullett 2 0-0 4, Braylon Howell 4 0-0 9, Garred Stitlner 5 0-0 12, Evan Fisher 1 2-4 4, Gavin Howell 0 4-4 4, Garrett McKinness 1 0-0 2; TOTALS: 15 8-13 41; Three-point field goals: 3 (Stiltner 2, B. Howell 1)

Portsmouth West (17-4) 68

Ryan Sissel 1 1-2 3, Eli Adkins 0 0-0 0, Luke Howard 4 0-0 11, Tanner Cantrell 2 0-0 5, Jesse Dixon 1 0-0 3, Marion Phillips 5 1-2 13, Steven Sadler 0 0-0 0, Noah Coleman 3 1-3 7, Luke Bradford 1 2-2 4, Brandon Koch 0 0-0 0, Andrew Jones 1 1-2 3, Brennan Overby 1 0-0 2, Jacob Davis 1 3-4 5, Rodney Moore 4 4-4 12, Mitchell Irwin 0 0-0 0; TOTALS: 24 13-19 68; Three-point field goals: 7 (Howard 3, Phillips 2, Cantrell, Dixon 1 apiece)

Portsmout West senior Marion Phillips (11) attempts a three-pointer during the Senators’ 68-41 win over Oak HIll in a Division III sectional semifinal played at “The Rock”. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_Marion-Phillips-_-West-OH-1.jpg Portsmout West senior Marion Phillips (11) attempts a three-pointer during the Senators’ 68-41 win over Oak HIll in a Division III sectional semifinal played at “The Rock”. Courtesy of Joey Shupert

Prepare to host Ironton in sectional final

Staff Report

