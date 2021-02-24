Falcons hit 14 3’s in sectional throttling of Crooksville

MINFORD — When it rains in Minford, it absolutely pours.

The Falcons, in their 92-57 throttling of Crooksville in Monday’s Division III Sectional Championship, knocked-down a season-high 14 threes to punch their ticket into Friday’s sectional championship game.

Minford (14-8) also saved their best for last in the win — posting a game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter of their 35-point win to help seal the deal.

Falcons junior Trenton Zimmerman scored nine of his game-high 27 points in the fourth quarter as the other 18 points scored in the final eight minutes came the way of Minford reserves.

Zimmerman led Minford with three-made threes as part of his 10-made field goal performance, also going four-of-five from the foul line.

As a team, Minford shot 10-of-15 from the foul line, meaning they honed in four-more threes than FT makes.

Skyler Knore scored 11 of his 20 points during the third quarter after Minford entered half with a 42-23 lead, already well on their way to another sectional title tilt.

Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis scored 12 points on five-makes while Adam Crank scored 10 on three field goals and a pair of free throws.

Charlie Neal led Minford’s fourth quarter charge with eight points coming the way of two threes and a two-pointer.

In total, seven Falcons made threes in the win — six doing so with at least two makes.

Crooksville’s Braden Cavinee led the Ceramics with a team-high 19 points, nine of which came from the charity stripe.

No. 9-seed Minford will now travel to take on No. 8-seed North Adams in a D3 sectional championship game this Friday (2/26) to be played in Seaman.

The Falcons won a meeting with the Green Devils earlier this month in Muletown, 59-57 in double overtime.

A win over NA would put the Falcons back into the D3 district semifinals for the first time since 2017 where they would face the winner of No. 16-seed Portsmouth and No. 1-seed Fairland.

***

BOX SCORE

Crooksville 9 14 14 20 — 57

Minford 20 22 23 27 — 92

Crooksville 57

Gage Frash 2 0-0 4, Jayshawn Harris 0 0-0 0, Braden Cavinee 5 9-14 19, Noah Dickerson 1 0-0 3, Sky Moore 2 0-0 4, Blaze Hunter 0 0-0 0, Blake White 4 0-0 9, Caden Sparks 4 6-9 14, Cooper Watts 0 0-0 0, Thomas Russell 2 0-0 4; TOTLAS: 20 15-23 57; Three-point field goals: 2 (Dickerson, White 1 apiece)

Minford (14-8) 92

Trenton Zimmerman 10 4-5 27, Elijah Vogelsong-Lewis 5 0-0 12, Skyler Knore 8 2-4 20, Matthew Risner 2 1-2 7, Drew Skaggs 0 0-0 0, Charlie Neal 3 0-0 8, Devan Parker 1 0-0 2, Levi Coriell 0 1-2 1, Jeffrey Pica 0 0-0 0, Adam Crank 3 2-2 10, Nathaniel Knight 1 0-0 3, Luke Oakes 1 0-0 2; TOALS: 34 10-15 92; Three-point field goals: 14 (Zimmerman 3, Vogelsong-Lewis, Knore, Risner, Neal, Crank 2 apiece, Knight 1)

