Green’s Kimbler passes 1K point mark

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Coming off their Division IV sectional championship win over South Gallia on Saturday night, the Green Lady Bobcats — and particularly junior Kasey Kimbler — went about making history in their home Southern Ohio Conference Division I win over Ironton St. Joe.

The 52-45 decision favoring the Lady Bobcats was highlighted by Kimbler scoring her 1,000th career point — and needing less than three full seasons to do so.

Said milestone was achieved during the third quarter when the Green junior knocked down her fourth triple of the game — as part of her team-high 18-point performance in the win.

In total, Kimbler made six shots (five threes) and went 1-of-2 from the foul line, settling her at 1,003 points — as Green heads to the Division IV district tournament for the second straight season.

By the end of the third period, the Lady Bobcats had increased their lead to 45-29 — heading into the final eight minutes.

Despite not making a field goal in the fourth, Green was able to ice the game by going 7-of-10 from the line.

Senior Kame Sweeney and sophomore Anna Knapp also scored 11 each in the win — both making a trio of two-point tries and going 5-of-6 from the line.

Ironton St. Joe’s Bella Whaley scored a game-high 23 points in the road loss.

Green’s season isn’t over quite yet following Monday’s makeup — as they are set to travel to Southern Ohio Conference Division I foe Notre Dame in hopes of knocking off the top-seeded Lady Titans.

St. Joe 10 8 11 16 — 45

Green 13 12 20 7 — 52

IRONTON ST. JOE 45 (5-16, 5-7 SOC I)

Emma Whaley 2 0-0 4, Bella Whaley 9 1-2 23, Emily Blankenship 0 2-4 2, Gracie Damron 1 0-0 2, Laiken Unger 3 1-2 7, Chloe Sheridan 3 0-0 7; TOTALS 18 4-8 45; Three-point field goals: 5 (Bella Whaley 4, Chloe Sheridan 1)

GREEN 52 (8-3, 6-3 SOC I)

Kasey Kimbler 6 1-2 18, Kimberly Brown 2 3-4 9, Kame Sweeney 3 5-6 11, Charli Blevins 1 1-1 3, Anna Knapp 3 5-6 11, Brelan Baldridge 0 0-0 0, Kaylee Christian 0 0-0 0, Lori Brown 0 0-0 0, Ally Hensley 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 15 15-19 52; Three-point field goals: 7 (Kasey Kimbler 5, Kimberly Brown 2)

