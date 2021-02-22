ND wins 11th straight sectional

PORTSMOUTH — One of these things is not like the other.

In their stretch of 10 straight Division IV sectional championships, the Northwest High School gymnasium has been a home away from home of sorts for the Notre Dame Lady Titans basketball program.

However, the host site for the annual girls Division IV sectional tournaments was nixed for the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19 concerns, meaning the higher-seeded teams are hosting through the district semifinals for this postseason only.

Thus, when the Lady Titans rose victorious following their 66-21 home victory over Whiteoak in Saturday’s sectional final — their 11th straight win at this stage — ND cut down the nets on its home court for the first time during this stretch following a postseason win.

Notre Dame coasted after winning the first quarter 25-8 and holding a 59-16 third-quarter lead — as the Titans held the visiting Lady Wildcats to just eight made field goals and 21 points for the entire game.

Ava Hassel led all scorers with 16 points on six made field goals, as she connected on half of ND’s six made threes.

Seniors Isabel Cassidy and Claire Dettwiller scored 12 and 11 points respectively, as nearly all of the Lady Titans’ starting lineup reached double figures.

Annie Dettwiller scored nine and Kamryn Bradford added eight — with Bradford knocking down a pair of threes in the first half.

No. 1-seeded Notre Dame will now host fellow Southern Ohio Conference Division I opponent and No. 9-seed Green in a Division IV district semifinal on Thursday — with the winner to face the winner of No. 4 Waterford and No. 5 South Webster.

The Lady Titans are now 21-1, and Thursday’s tip time against Green is set for 7 p.m.

***

Whiteoak 8 4 4 5 — 21

Notre Dame 25 15 19 7 — 66

WHITEOAK 21

C. Ames 0 0-0 0, M. McMullen 1 1-4 3, K. Monteith 0 0-0 0, B. Hill 0 0-2 0, K. Ward 0 0-0 0, L. Carr 1 0-0 2, J. Parr 2 0-0 4, K. Jones 4 2-2 12, B. Campbell 0 0-0 0, M. Thompson 0 0-0 0, E. Hawkins 0 0-0 0; TOTALS 8 3-8 21; Three-point field goals: 2 (K. Jones 2)

NOTRE DAME 66 (21-1)

Charlee Lansing 0 0-0 0, Ava Hassel 6 1-1 16, Ella Kirby 2 0-0 5, Mollie Creech 0 0-0 0, Kamryn Bradford 3 0-0 8, Annie Dettwiller 4 1-2 9, Claire Dettwiller 4 3-4 11, Savannah Holtgrewe 0 0-0 0, Isabel Cassidy 5 0-0 12, Annabelle Ball 1 0-0 3, Ashley Holtgrewe 0 0-0 0, Mallory Boland 0 0-0 0, Gracie Ashley 0 0-0 0, Katie Strickland 1 0-0 2; TOTALS: 26 5-7 66; Three-point field goals: 6 (Ava Hassel 3, Kamryn Bradford 2, Ella Kirby 1)

The 2020-21 Notre Dame Lady Titans captured their 11th consecutive Division IV girls basketball sectional championship on Saturday with a 66-21 win over Whiteoak at Notre Dame High School. https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_IMG_9107.jpg The 2020-21 Notre Dame Lady Titans captured their 11th consecutive Division IV girls basketball sectional championship on Saturday with a 66-21 win over Whiteoak at Notre Dame High School. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

Staff Report

