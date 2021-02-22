SSU men take top seed in MSC Tourney

PORTSMOUTH — With the Mid-South Conference regular-season championship already in hand — as well as an automatic qualifying bid to the NAIA National Tournament along with it — the Shawnee State University men’s basketball team found out its official time slot for its first conference tournament tilt.

The Bears, on Sunday (Feb. 28), will play in a Mid-South Conference Quarterfinal at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT at Bowling Green High School in Bowling Green, Ky.

Winners of 19 in a row, the tournament has a chance to add onto historic and never-before-seen accomplishments for the Shawnee State men’s basketball program.

The Bears have already clinched and/or set new program records for wins in a season (23), winning streak (19 and ongoing), season winning percentage, conference winning percentage, Mid-South Conference Player of the Week awards in a season (five), and individual Mid-South Conference Player of the Week Awards in a career (James Jones with four).

In addition to those marks, SSU head coach Delano Thomas won the program’s first-ever NAIA Coach of the Week honors, while E.J. Onu won the school’s first NAIA National Player of the Week award since 2011.

Shawnee State’s opponent in the Mid-South Conference Quarterfinals will be determined following reseeding of athletic contests after the MSC Opening Round (Tuesday, Feb. 23).

