Bears drop regular-season finale to No. 2 Tigers

CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. — The No. 18-ranked Shawnee State University women’s basketball team enjoyed a blistering start to its Mid-South Conference contest at No. 3 Campbellsville on Saturday, shooting out to a 19-6 advantage with 6:44 to play in the opening quarter, but couldn’t maintain its lead as the Bears dropped a 98-67 setback to the Tigers in Campbellsville.

Over the first 3:16 of the opening quarter, Shawnee State played tremendous basketball — as the Bears dovetailed Carson Roney’s work inside with excellent passing and shooting on the perimeter.

Roney’s 13 first-quarter points and two three-point field goals — all within that 3:16 span — were coupled with two long-range connections by Brandie Snow and Bethany Mackin, which allowed SSU to take a 19-6 lead to begin the game.

However, Shawnee State couldn’t keep the momentum up.

The Bears, which went 9-of-16 from the field in the opening quarter and made their first seven shots in the frame, went just 3-of-17 in the second 10-minute stanza.

Meanwhile, Campbellsville — which rallied to take a 30-25 first-quarter lead — ultimately built on its advantage by going a blistering 25-of-33 from the field in the opening 20 minutes, growing its lead to a 61-33 mark at the half and building a deficit that Shawnee State wasn’t able to cut into.

For the contest, Roney, who scored 15 points in the opening half, finished with a team-high 22 points to lead the Bears — while going 9-of-14 from the floor.

The junior also added in four rebounds and a pair of steals.

Snow’s 11 points, four assists and three steals and Natalie Zuchowski — who posted six points and four rebounds off the bench en route to finishing with eight points and six rebounds in all — rounded out Shawnee State’s production.

Shawnee State was set to begin its journey through conference tournament play on Monday evening, as the Bears — seeded at No. 5 in the Mid-South Conference Tournament — were to face Life (Ga.) University inside the friendly confines of Waller Gymnasium.

The game, with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff, was to be televised at portal.stretchinternet.com/shawneest.

Shawnee State, which entered the contest at 16-7 and 10-7 in Mid-South Conference competition, were 76-48 victors over Life the last time the two teams played on Nov. 21.

The Bears have won all 11 of their previous matchups against the Running Eagles.

Prior to Saturday, Shawnee State was ranked 18th in scoring offense (1,685 points).

The Bears are 13-1 when scoring at least 70 or more points in a game.

Snow — who is averaging 17.4 points per game to go along with seven rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.9 steals per game — leads the team in points, assists and steals per outing.

Roney (12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds) and Anyia Pride (12 points, 7.5 rebounds) have joined Snow in double figures.

Life (2-13, 0-12 MSC) was led by Sydni Tears’ 23 points, seven rebounds and 2.8 assists per outing.

These averages include Tears’ 26-point, 11-rebound outing against Cumberland (Tenn.), a 78-60 loss for Life.

More information about this game will be released on SSU Bears Athletics social media platforms, which can be followed on Twitter (@SSUBears) and on Facebook (Shawnee State Athletics).