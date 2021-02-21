BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 20
Boys Basketball
New Boston 94, Green 64
Ironton St. Joe 87, East 34
Western at Symmes Valley, ppd.
Pike Eastern 55, Oak Hill 52
Waverly 60, Hillsboro 49
Ironton 50, Coal Grove 47
Gallia Academy 56, Rock Hill 46
Fairland 55, South Point 45
Girls Basketball — Division IV Sectional Finals
Notre Dame 66, Whiteoak 21
Green 59, South Gallia 45
South Webster 64, New Boston 47
Waterford 54, Western 25
Peebles 72, Eastern 31
Belpre 64, Symmes Valley 36
Trimble 63, Ironton St. Joe 19
Paint Valley 55, Manchester 38
Girls Basketball — Division II Sectional Championship
Vinton County 61, Gallia Academy 20