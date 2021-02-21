Posted on by

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 20


Boys Basketball

New Boston 94, Green 64

Ironton St. Joe 87, East 34

Western at Symmes Valley, ppd.

Pike Eastern 55, Oak Hill 52

Waverly 60, Hillsboro 49

Ironton 50, Coal Grove 47

Gallia Academy 56, Rock Hill 46

Fairland 55, South Point 45

Girls Basketball — Division IV Sectional Finals

Notre Dame 66, Whiteoak 21

Green 59, South Gallia 45

South Webster 64, New Boston 47

Waterford 54, Western 25

Peebles 72, Eastern 31

Belpre 64, Symmes Valley 36

Trimble 63, Ironton St. Joe 19

Paint Valley 55, Manchester 38

Girls Basketball — Division II Sectional Championship

Vinton County 61, Gallia Academy 20

