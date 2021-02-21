BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 19
Boys Basketball
Northwest 68, South Webster 33
Minford 56, Eastern 40
Western 56, Clay 37
East at Green, ppd. to Thursday, Feb. 25
Symmes Valley at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd. to Feb. 22
Portsmouth at Rock Hill, ppd. to Feb. 23
Girls Basketball — Division III Sectional Finals
Eastern Brown 70, Oak Hill 43
Fairland 54, Chesapeake 40
Girls Basketball — Division II Sectional Championship
Waverly 53, Jackson 38
Girls Basketball — Regular Season
Gallia Academy at Portsmouth, ppd. to Feb. 23