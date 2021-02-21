Posted on by

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 19


Boys Basketball

Northwest 68, South Webster 33

Minford 56, Eastern 40

Western 56, Clay 37

East at Green, ppd. to Thursday, Feb. 25

Symmes Valley at Ironton St. Joseph, ppd. to Feb. 22

Portsmouth at Rock Hill, ppd. to Feb. 23

Girls Basketball — Division III Sectional Finals

Eastern Brown 70, Oak Hill 43

Fairland 54, Chesapeake 40

Girls Basketball — Division II Sectional Championship

Waverly 53, Jackson 38

Girls Basketball — Regular Season

Gallia Academy at Portsmouth, ppd. to Feb. 23

