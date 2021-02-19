‘Burg’s Boggs signs to SSU

PORTSMOUTH — Shawnee State University gained a key signee to its volleyball and women’s swimming programs on Friday — when current Wheelersburg senior Emily Boggs signed to join both programs and continue her education in Portsmouth beginning this fall.

“I’m super excited to be able to swim and play volleyball at Shawnee State,” Boggs said. “I just really want to get started and can’t wait to take advantage of this opportunity.”

Boggs held her signing at Calvary Chapel located on Franklin Avenue in Portsmouth, joined by her parents Billy and Tricia Boggs — as well as her brother Joshua and her sister Catie.

The two-sport signee said it was her ability to compete in both, and the closeness to family and friends from her nearby home, that ultimately led to Shawnee State being her choice.

“It was a really great choice for both sports for me,” she said. “Academically, I know I’ll be able to get the education that I want to pursue to further my career path, and being able to do it close to home and close to family was really important for me.”

As a three-time first-team all-Southern Ohio Conference Division II volleyball honoree, Boggs was a key member of the Lady Pirates — which has seen new program heights during her time in the Orange and Black.

Her mother, Tricia, was head coach Allen Perry’s top assistant in each of Wheelersburg’s four consecutive Division III district championships and their 2019 Division III regional championship and subsequent state semifinal appearance.

“I’m going to take everything I’ve learned with me to the next level. Going to state in volleyball is something I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” Boggs said. “Swimming at the high school level just made me a better athlete. I’m really thankful for all my experiences.”

Boggs joins the 2021 SSU volleyball recruiting class, which includes fellow Scioto Countian and former travel teammate Haidyn Wamsley.

Like Wamsley, it’s Boggs’ hitting ability and her awareness on defense that made her a key recruit in the eyes of Bears coach Devan Scarberry.

“She has a great arm swing and reads the ball well. Defensively, she knows where to go and where to be,” Scarberry said. “She’ll pick up the differences in the speed and power at the next level, and with her skill set I’m confident she’ll be able to do that fairly quickly.”

Emily also competed as a member of the Wheelersburg swim team under Tricia and alongside brother Josh, making her a prime candidate for a spot on SSU’s upstart program led by head coach Gerald Cadogan.

Cadogan, also Portsmouth High School’s swim coach, took note of Boggs’ strengths in the pool as an opponent during the two’s high school meets over the last several years.

“Her work ethic, drive and discipline is what sets her apart,” Cadogan said. “Not only with her times, but the way she goes about competing — and I think that’s contagious and I want that to permeate with my other swimmers, also.”

Boggs said upon enrolling at Shawnee State, she plans to take pre-med courses that align herself to enter the medical field upon graduation.

Joined by friends and family to help her celebrate, Boggs was thankful for their impact on her life — and helping guide her into the position to continue what she loves doing at the next stage.

“I’ve had really great coaching with my mom, Coach (Judy) Bayes and Coach Perry. They’ve been coaching not only in sports, but in life. How to be a better person and working hard for everything. I’ve been really blessed with my family supporting me in everything that I do,” she said. “I wouldn’t be the person I am without them, just so thankful for them.”

Wheelersburg High School senior Emily Boggs (center seated) has signed to continue her education and join the women's swimming and volleyball teams at Shawnee State University. Pictured are, front row from left, Joshua Boggs, Billy Boggs, Emily Boggs, Tricia Boggs and Catie Boggs; back row; Gerald Cadogan, Allen Perry, Judy Bayes, Devan Scarberry and Sydney Seth.

By Jacob Smith jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 353-3101 ext. 1930, by email at jsmith@aimmediamidwest.com, or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2020 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

