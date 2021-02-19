OHSAA offers winter, spring tourney updates

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors met on Thursday and received a number of updates from the OHSAA staff, including winter and spring state tournament venues, and had an initial discussion regarding charging school membership dues — beginning with the 2021-22 school year.

Details and discussion meetings regarding membership dues will be communicated with member schools in March.

Sites for the upcoming regional basketball tournaments have been set and are listed below.

Of note, since most universities in Ohio are not currently allowing fans or outside groups to use their facilities due to COVID-19 campus protocols, most of the boys basketball regional tournaments will take place at member school gymnasiums.

Ticketing details have been sent to member schools to comply with Ohio Department of Health regulations.

“As we have seen throughout this pandemic, our member schools will do whatever it takes to provide participation opportunities for student-athletes,” said OHSAA Executive Director Doug Ute. “We thank our schools that have stepped up to host the regional basketball tournaments and all of our winter sports tournaments.”

As previously announced, the upcoming winter state tournament locations and dates include:

Swimming and Diving — C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton, Feb. 24-27

Bowling — Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl, Feb. 26-27 and March 5-6

Wrestling — Hilliard Darby (Division I), Marengo Highland (Division II) and Marion Harding (Division III), March 13-14

SPRING SPORTS UPDATE

The spring sports season remains on schedule, with official practices for baseball, softball and track and field set to begin on Monday, Feb. 22.

Boys tennis practice then begins on March 8.

The OHSAA Board of Directors has approved the tournament regulations in softball, baseball, track and field and boys tennis — with those state tournament venues to be:

Baseball: Canal Park, Akron, June 10-12

Softball: Firestone Stadium, Akron, June 3-5

Boys Tennis: Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, May 28-29

Track & Field: Division I at Hilliard Darby High School; Division II at Pickerington North High School; Division III at Westerville North High School

REGIONAL BASKETBALL SITES:

Girls Basketball Regional Tournament Sites:

Division I: Medina, Sandusky, Cincinnati Princeton and TBD (Columbus)

Division II: Barberton, Mansfield Senior, Zanesville (Region 7) and Springfield

Division III: Cuyahoga Falls, Lexington, Chillicothe Southeastern (Region 11) and Springfield

Division IV: Massillon Perry, Elida, Pickerington North (Region 15) and Vandalia-Butler

Boys Basketball Regional Tournament Sites:

Division I: Norwalk, Twinsburg, Cincinnati Princeton and TBD (Columbus)

Division II: Barberton, Elida, Chillicothe Southeastern (Region 7) and Vandalia-Butler

Division III: Twinsburg, Elida, Chillicothe Southeastern (Region 11) and Vandalia-Butler

Division IV: Akron Firestone, Van Wert, Chillicothe Southeastern (Region 15) and Vandalia-Butler

Girls Statewide Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2020-21/2021-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament

Boys Statewide Brackets: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys/Boys-Basketball-2020-21/2021-Boys-Basketball-State-Tournament

MEDIA ACCESS AT TOURNAMENTS

As in the past, the OHSAA will determine media access for all state tournaments.

Each site determines media access for district and regional tournaments.

Ticketing information will be sent to member schools as the tournaments move forward.

The Ohio Department of Health and Governor Mike DeWine ask that only family members attend athletic events at this time, with indoor facility capacity limits set at 15-percent of the capacity or 300 people, whichever is smaller, unless the venue has received a variance to accommodate more spectators.

Winter Sports Tournament Broadcast Media Coverage Details:

https://ohsaaweb.blob.core.windows.net/files/News/Media/TournamentBroadcastRates.pdf

Basketball: some sectional, district and regional games will have live video by the NFHS Network if the facility has NFHS equipment in its gym. Otherwise, live or delayed video is permitted by schools (no fee), the host sites (no fee) and media (fees apply). The state tournaments are exclusive to Spectrum.