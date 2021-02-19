SSU soccer doubleheader moved to TMU

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University men’s and women’s soccer programs have moved their home doubleheaders on Sunday afternoon against Thomas More to the Crestview Hills, Ky.-based campus — due to field conditions, as announced by the programs on Friday.

The game times for both contests, which will serve as Shawnee State’s season-opening affairs in Mid-South Conference action, will begin at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. respectively.

They will also serve as Thomas More’s season-opening affairs, as the Saints have had their initial contests against Georgetown (Ky.) postponed on two separate occasions due to weather concerns.

Their Feb. 25 contest against Pikeville, like SSU’s scheduled contest against UPike from Feb. 14, has also been postponed.

