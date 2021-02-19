BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 18

Girls Basketball — Division III Sectional Finals

Oak Hill at Eastern Brown, ppd. to Feb. 19

Chesapeake at Fairland, ppd. to Feb. 19

Coal Grove 76, Federal Hocking 55

Boys Basketball — Regular season

Green at New Boston, ppd. to Feb. 20, 1 p.m.

Notre Dame at East, ppd. to Feb. 22

Oak Hill at Eastern, ppd. to Feb. 20, 2 p.m.

West at Valley, ppd.

Gallia Academy at Rock Hill, ppd. to Feb. 20

South Point at Fairland, ppd. to Feb. 20

Girls Basketball — Regular season

Clay at Green, ppd.