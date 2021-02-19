BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 18
Girls Basketball — Division III Sectional Finals
Oak Hill at Eastern Brown, ppd. to Feb. 19
Chesapeake at Fairland, ppd. to Feb. 19
Coal Grove 76, Federal Hocking 55
Boys Basketball — Regular season
Green at New Boston, ppd. to Feb. 20, 1 p.m.
Notre Dame at East, ppd. to Feb. 22
Oak Hill at Eastern, ppd. to Feb. 20, 2 p.m.
West at Valley, ppd.
Gallia Academy at Rock Hill, ppd. to Feb. 20
South Point at Fairland, ppd. to Feb. 20
Girls Basketball — Regular season
Clay at Green, ppd.