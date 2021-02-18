Clay girls fall in sectional

BEAVER — The Clay Lady Panthers patiently waited three days to play their Division IV sectional semifinal tilt at Eastern.

As it turned out, and unfortunately for Clay, the end outcome wasn’t worth that wait.

That’s because the 18th-seeded Lady Panthers, winless still on the season, fell to the 15th-seeded Eastern Eagles by a count of 70-48 on Wednesday night.

The loss left Clay at 0-19 — as the Lady Panthers play Western, East and Green again in Southern Ohio Conference Division I makeup competition.

Clay was scheduled to play at Eastern in non-league action earlier in the season, but because of Eastern impacted by a coronavirus curating in mid-January, the game got canceled.

No worries for the Lady Eagles, which are now 2-16 —and play at powerhouse Peebles, the second seed, on Saturday night for a Division IV sectional championship.

Eastern amassed a 25-11 advantage after the opening quarter, then extended the lead to 43-23 at halftime — and 60-35 following three frames.

The Lady Panthers posted consistent quarter scoring —11 in the first followed by a dozen points apiece in the middle two periods, and finally 13 in the last.

For Eastern, Abby Cochenour and Addison Cochenour outscored the Lady Panthers by themselves.

Abby Cochenour, the senior standout, erupted for a game-high 34 points —on nine two-point goals, four three-point goals and finally 4-of-4 foul shots.

Addison Cochenour amounted 16 points —on five deuces and two treys.

Andee Lester landed 12 points for the Lady Eagles — on six field goals.

Skylar White, with two baskets and 2-of-2 free throws, wound up with six points.

The Lady Panthers’ positive from Wednesday night?

All nine girls which played scored at least one point.

Kat Cochran tied the younger Cochenour with a team-high 16 points —draining four threes and two twos.

Kenzie Loper with nine points and Shaley Munion with eight almost reached double figures —as each chipped in a three-point goal.

So did Megan Bazler who scored four points, as Cassidy Bazler split a pair of fourth-quarter free throws.

Tabby Whitt with two baskets —and one bucket apiece by Kyleigh Oliver, Morgan McCoy and Maggie Swayne —rounded out the Lady Panthers.

© 2021 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

