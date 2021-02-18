SSU hoops games canceled, VB matches postponed

PORTSMOUTH — The Shawnee State University men’s and women’s basketball contests against Georgetown — scheduled for Thursday (Feb. 18) evening — have been cancelled, while Shawnee State’s volleyball matches against Cumberland (Tenn.) and Lindsey Wilson have also been postponed for the weekend.

The Georgetown contests will not be made up.

The SSU volleyball team, which was scheduled to play both Cumberland (Tenn.) and Lindsey Wilson on back-to-back days on Friday (Feb. 19) and Saturday (Feb. 20) evening, will make up those contests against the Phoenix and Blue Raiders at a later date.

