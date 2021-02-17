Posted on by

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 17


photo

BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 17

Girls Basketball — Division III Sectional Finals

Wheelersburg 45, Portsmouth West 38

Adena 47, Northwest 43

North Adams 66, Lynchburg-Clay 47

Alexander 56, Westfall 32

New Lexington 51, Leesburg Fairfield 47

Oak Hill at Eastern Brown, ppd. to Feb. 18

Chesapeake at Fairland, ppd. to Feb. 18

Federal Hocking at Coal Grove, ppd. to Feb 18

Girls Basketball — Division IV Sectional Semifinals

Eastern 70, Clay 48

Ironton St. Joe 46, Southern 37

East at Whiteoak — Ruled a “No Contest”, Whiteoak advances

Boys Basketball — Regular season

Adena at Waverly, ppd.

Symmes Valley at Western, ppd. to Feb. 20

Notre Dame 56, Ironton St. Joe 44

Girls Basketball — Regular season

Notre Dame 57, Paint Valley 30

New Boston at Green, ppd.

https://www.portsmouth-dailytimes.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/28/2021/02/web1_bww-logo_pms_horiz1-13.jpg