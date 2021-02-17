BASKETBALL SCOREBOARD — February 17
Girls Basketball — Division III Sectional Finals
Wheelersburg 45, Portsmouth West 38
Adena 47, Northwest 43
North Adams 66, Lynchburg-Clay 47
Alexander 56, Westfall 32
New Lexington 51, Leesburg Fairfield 47
Oak Hill at Eastern Brown, ppd. to Feb. 18
Chesapeake at Fairland, ppd. to Feb. 18
Federal Hocking at Coal Grove, ppd. to Feb 18
Girls Basketball — Division IV Sectional Semifinals
Eastern 70, Clay 48
Ironton St. Joe 46, Southern 37
East at Whiteoak — Ruled a “No Contest”, Whiteoak advances
Boys Basketball — Regular season
Adena at Waverly, ppd.
Symmes Valley at Western, ppd. to Feb. 20
Notre Dame 56, Ironton St. Joe 44
Girls Basketball — Regular season
Notre Dame 57, Paint Valley 30
New Boston at Green, ppd.