SSU foursome sets NAIA “A”, “B” standards in 5,000m

ALLENDALE, Mich. — The Shawnee State University men’s and women’s track and field teams continued their strong campaign — with Jonah Phillips, Hunter Hoover, Aiden Kammler and Jozi Brown leading the way once again by setting three NAIA Standard times on the first day of the Grand Valley State Big Meet in Allendale, Mich.

Phillips, who posted an outstanding time of 15:00.01 to easily eclipse the NAIA National ‘A’ Standard time in the men’s 5,000-meter run, easily posted a career-best time in the event by beating his previous personal-best — set last November at the Kentucky Christian Ice Breaker Meet — by more than seven seconds.

It is the first NAIA ‘A’ Standard time set by the Chillicothe native.

Hoover, meanwhile, didn’t fair too badly himself.

While his 15:07.18 was off from his personal-best, the Waverly product still set a NAIA National ‘B’ Standard time in the event — the third time that Hoover has run at least a ‘B’ Standard or better in each of the 5,000-meter races that he has run during the 2020-21 indoor season.

Kammler, who posted a 15:15.37, posted his first-ever NAIA National ‘B’ Standard time in his third career 5,000-meter run.

In doing so, the Portsmouth standout bettered his previous PR by over 20 seconds — en route to posting a strong mark in the event himself.

As for Brown, her time of 18:24.51 not only came within three seconds of her personal-best, but also proved to be her second NAIA National ‘B’ Standard time in the event of the three 5,000-meter races that the McConnelsville resident has run this season.

She has also clocked in under 18:50 in each of her three 5,000-meter runs in 2020-21 — after not posting a time better than 19:12 in the event prior to the 2020-21 season.

Other individuals which competed in the 5,000-meter run for the men and women included Owen Reeher (15:28.73), Josh Metzung (15:30.67) and Deanna Hall (20:06.48).

