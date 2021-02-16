Lady Trojans, Indians fall in D-III games

North Adams 58, Portsmouth 26

SEAMAN —The second-seeded North Adams Lady Green Devils defeated the visiting Portsmouth Lady Trojans 58-26 in a Division III girls basketball sectional semifinal game on Saturday night.

The Lady Trojans, the 31st and lowest-seeded squad in the entire Division III Southeast District tournament, remains with only one win in 11 games.

Against North Adams, last season’s Division III regional runner-up, the Lady Trojans tallied just five points apiece in both of the opening two quarters —and eight points apiece in the second pair.

The Green Devils dialed up for 21 first-period points — followed by 15 more in the second stanza and 16 more in the third.

They then had a pair of thee-point baskets in the fourth.

Portsmouth freshman Emily Cheatham paced the Lady Trojans with 12 points —on three two-pointers and two treys.

Nia Trinidad tacked on 10 points — on three second-half trifectas along with a fourth-quarter free throw.

Ayonna Carr was the Lady Trojans’ only other scorer — posting a second-quarter field goal and two fourth-quarter foul shots.

Fairland 52, Valley 22

PROCTORVILLE — The fourth-seeded Fairland Lady Dragons defeated the visiting Valley Lady Indians 52-22 in a Division III girls basketball sectional semifinal game on Saturday night.

The loss left the 29th-seeded Lady Indians at 2-12 —with three Southern Ohio Conference Division II makeup contests still to play.

Valley scored single digits in all four periods — five in the first, two in the second, seven in the third and finally eight in the fourth.

The Dragons dialed up for 20 first-period points — followed by 19 more in the second canto and 11 more in the third.

The Lady Indians only made 10 of 43 shots, as Lexi Morrow mustered eight points —which included both of Valley’s three-point goals.

Madison Montgomery made two baskets for four points, as Addalyn Conaway added three — and Natalie Buckle (two free throws), Haley Whitt (field goal) and Rylee Johnson (field goal) joined the Valley scoring column at two points apiece.

Lucie Ashkettle split a pair of free throws for the Lady Indians to round out the scoring.

Fairland freshman Brea Allen amounted 28 points and 11 rebounds to pace the Lady Dragons.